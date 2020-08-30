JOHNSTON: A fall like no other is nearly upon us

Fall is in the air.
Well, maybe not in the air, but in our minds.
As has happened so much this crazy year, even the changing of the seasons has not been normal. At this time during most Augusts, we would be thinking about getting back to school and attending high school or college football games.
There won’t be any high school games this fall, and when all is said and done, there may not be any college games. And even if schools do play, there may not be any fans in the stands.
In many jurisdictions, kids will not even be going back to school. Instead they will be “learning” from home. No big yellow buses picking up and delivering students. That hasn’t happened since the late 1920s.
Still, there are other signs that autumn is approaching. The morning dews are keeping the grass wet until at least lunchtime and the humidity causes there to be more foggy mornings. The sun will now start going down before 8 p.m. and by the end of the month, the days will be noticeably shorter.
The bucks are now scraping the velvet off their horns, while the fawns are getting old enough to follow their mothers everywhere—including across the back roads and super highways. Last week, I saw a doe and fawn munching on a patch of grass right in the middle of the town of Front Royal.
Drivers should really start watching for deer because fawns have no fear of motor vehicles. And if mama is already across the road, junior is going to follow her no matter what.
Remember, too, that it is going to get worse. By the end of October, the rut will be underway and deer will be everywhere. Be careful. Remember that deer are the body shop owner’s best friend.
The summer gardens are about gone. I ate the last of the watermelons, cantaloupes and corn last week and now the only crops left are a few tomatoes and some okra.
Well, that’s not exactly true. After the dry July, the early August rains rejuvenated everything. My beans, which played out in mid-July after producing about 85 gallons, came to life and started blooming again. Now I have fresh beans on the table almost every night and some plants are still blooming.
This was an unusual summer in one sense. There were few insects. There were almost none of those little yellow bugs on my beans and my late corn, which I couldn’t spray because of the persistent rain, had almost no ear worms.
I don’t ever remember a year when there were so few Japanese beetles, and I have seen only one Junebug all summer. There was only one wasp nest out in the meat house and it was a small one. But I have seen plenty of honeybees.
If you are planning a fall garden, this is the time to set out cabbage and broccoli plants and plant greens. All do well in the cool fall weather.
Which brings up the big question: When will it cool off? It has been a typically hot summer, with all but two days in July hitting 90 degrees. Most of us are ready for a little cool weather.
Sept. 10 is about the cutoff date. Right after Labor Day, a cold front usually comes through and temperatures and the humidity drop dramatically. Suddenly it will feel like fall.
About two weeks ago, the hurricane prognosticators upped their projection for the number of tropical systems in the Atlantic this season, but as soon as they did, the tropics quieted down.
The peak of the season is about Sept. 11, but activity generally drops off dramatically after that. Still, we have had some powerful storms all the way into mid-October.
It takes a tropical wave about two weeks to make it from the coast of Africa to the United States mainland, so if the Atlantic basin is going to get active it better start soon. Storms can also form in the Caribbean or the Gulf of Mexico, as we see this week, but the tropical waves from Africa have more time to intensify into strong storms.
Hurricanes or no, fall is coming. The dogwood leaves will starting turning maroon in a week or so and six weeks from now all the other deciduous trees will begin showing off their colors.
The seasons come and the seasons go. Each has its own beauty, so get out and enjoy.
Columnist Donnie Johnston lives in Culpeper County. Email him at djohn40330@aol.com.
