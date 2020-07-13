Canning season is here. My first cans of green beans are already on the shelf but, this week, the canning rolls into high gear.
I’ve been eating beans for two weeks, and late last week, there was enough for one canning. This week the major part of the harvest will begin and the pressure cooker will be hot for days.
This is the week we hold our bean canning party. Sometimes as many as a dozen friends show up and we divide into pickers, snappers, can washers and packers. One of the younger girls is in charge of putting salt in the filled jars. Everyone has a job.
It will take two or three days to do the actual cooking, and I attend to that. The day is akin to an old time quilting party and when the canning is over, everyone will have some canned beans for the winter.
Last year, we did 170 quarts and the shelves were bare by mid-June. We’ll have to do more this year because there are more kids eating more beans.
I’ll keep picking and canning for the next three weeks—if a hailstorm doesn’t hit the garden—but this will be the big push.
Last year, my six 150-foot rows produced nearly 100 gallons of beans. After I was finished, a neighbor picked twice and he got enough beans for the winter.
Each plant generally produces between 50 and 100 beans and there are more than 600 plants. That’s a lot of beans and canning them is a lot of work. Still, we enjoy getting together and sitting on the porch, snapping beans and talking. We keep tradition alive.
The beets are ready to can, too. I’ve got a good crop and have been eating on them since early June. I won’t pickle any this year because I still have some left from two years ago.
No sauerkraut this year either. Made that two years ago and it keeps forever. Saw where a friend had got a big kettle curing. Can’t beat kraut on hotdogs.
The tomatoes are late. I knew they would be. A cool wet April and a late frost prevented me from putting my plants into the ground as early as I usually do. But they are looking good and loaded with tomatoes. Hoping to get my first ripe one this week. I’ll can at the end of selling season. Stores have been calling since mid-June.
It has been a great squash season and I’ve eaten so much—steamed and fried with onions—that I am tired of it. However, there is a second batch coming.
My grandmother used to can squash, but I never have. I just enjoy it while it is fresh.
I only have a few zucchini plants this year. I’m not crazy about anything except zucchini bread so I don’t need many. I have a friend that makes zucchini pickle, however, and I always raise a few big ones for her.
For some reason my peppers are not doing too well this summer. I keep the plants sprayed but some continue to wilt. And an old fox got the first pepper on the vine. She took one bite and left it there. I’ve really had to battle the animals this whole season.
The watermelons and cantaloupes look good. They too were late going in the ground and some didn’t make it because of the rain and cool. Still, about 100 of each are thriving. And a second planting is doing well.
My okra is starting to really take off and I should be getting the first within two weeks. About five (maybe six) years ago I took some old dried okra pods in late September, shucked the seeds and stored them in a sandwich bag in the refrigerator for the next year.
Well, the next spring they were hidden behind something so I didn’t see them. Each year thereafter I meant to plant the seeds but didn’t. This year I figured they were no good but I threw out a few just to see what would happen. Every single one came up in less than a week. Like clover seed, those hard okra seeds seem to keep forever.
My early crops were the best they have been in years. Tremendous potato crop, both red and white, and I’ll have to dig them in a week or so.
Kale produced well and two fine rows of beets. I’m about ready to dig my onions, too.
A groundhog got into the peas early but once he was dispatched I had plenty to eat.
It has been a good season so far but I’m waiting for the tomatoes, sweet corn and watermelons.
Good eating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.