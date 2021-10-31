JOHNSTON: Cutting the cord on the landline

With my home phone gone, at least Social Security won’t find me. For more than a year, I had received sporadic calls telling me that Social Security had issued a warrant for my arrest. Usually I just hung up the phone, but one time I told the caller that I would meet her down at the sheriff’s office and turn myself in. At that point, she quickly hung up.

Then there were those Microsoft calls informing me that my contract (which, of course, I don’t have) with them was expiring and that I would have to pay $400 to keep my computer up and running. Once, I also told this caller that I would meet him down at the sheriff’s office to make the payment and he hung up, too. For some reason, these robo callers don’t like law enforcement.

I don’t get all those crazy calls on my cellphone. Oh, occasionally one or two do come through, but they are mostly routed to spam. What I get on my cellphone are emails out the wazoo trying to sell me everything in the book. They, however, are easily deleted.

I tried to call all my friends to tell them that my landline was no longer functioning, but some I couldn’t get because they had taken out their landlines, too. Oh, well! Asi es la vida.