JOHNSTON: Don't break out the shorts and T-shirts just yet

W e are entering a six-week span that is without question the worst part of the year.

The time between now and the beginning of April has no redeeming qualities whatsoever. I wish we could just wipe it off the calendar.

Those who hate winter struggle through January, thinking that February is the shortest month, and after February comes March, which is the beginning of spring.

We dream of the daffodils popping up out of the cold winter earth during the last days of February and the forsythia bursting into bloom the first week in March.

Then there is the warm weather. We visualize sunshine and temperatures in the 60s and 70s and days of frolicking outside without a sweater.

Unfortunately, that’s Florida or maybe South Carolina in late February and March, not Virginia or any part of the mid-Atlantic. Around here, the weather usually just gets miserable.

Warm? There are few years when the temperatures get warm in late February or March. They may inch up a bit but warm? No. Warm to me is temperatures in the 70s. It is a rare year when we get more than two consecutive days of temperatures in the 70s before the first of April.

What we get are temperatures in the upper 40s, 50s and maybe low 60s. That’s not shorts and short-sleeve weather.

These temperatures are usually accompanied by wind, cold rain and occasionally wet snow. After a winter like we are now experiencing, the frozen ground thaws and the earth turns into a quagmire, especially in the Piedmont area where red clay and blackjack predominate.

The March winds try to dry the ground, but before that can be accomplished another rain comes and turns everything into mud again. This scenario usually plays out repeatedly until late April or early May.

Even those of us who love snow don’t want it in late February or March (except maybe at some ski lodge that we might frequent). We want snow in December, so it will feel like Christmas or in January when we can curl up in front of a warm fire and watch the pretty flakes fall. Even an early February blizzard is acceptable.

By the middle of February, however, we are over our desire to see the ground covered in white. We know that a late February or early March snowfall will be more a nuisance than a thing of beauty. Snows this time of year just melt in a few days and turn into mud. And only a fattening hog likes mud.

By now our brains have moved ahead to spring and we are ready for warm weather, not snow and cold rain. But that’s what we get between now and April.

Gardeners and farmers are thinking of planting and schools are starting spring sports. Some of the coldest days of my life were spent in the outfield shagging fly balls during high school baseball practice in March.

That was also the time when physical education teachers had the crazy notion that March was really a spring month and sent us out to the playground in gym shorts and a T-shirt. We froze while they stood around in coats and gloves watching.

I usually write this column about this time each year to bring folks back to reality. We see late February as the light at the end of winter’s tunnel and March as the promised land. Sorry to burst your bubble, but that’s seldom the way it works.

When will it get warm? Try May 20. That’s usually the spring/summer transition period. After that date, you can truly expect temperatures to remain in the upper 70s and low 80s until the heat and humidity of July and August set in.

If it helps your mental state to think that we are sitting on the brink of warm weather, then dream on. It is possible. I remember one year when we had a prolonged stretch of 90-degree weather in March. That, however, was the exception and not the rule.

The best thing about right now is that the days are getting longer and Daylight Saving Time will begin in less than a month.

Want to enjoy warmth and sunshine the next six weeks? Head to Florida or Arizona. That’s where you will find warm weather and dry land.

Around here about all you’ll see until early April are chilly temperatures, cold rain and mud.

Oh, and maybe some wet snow.

Columnist Donnie Johnston lives in Culpeper County. Email him at djohn40330@aol.com .