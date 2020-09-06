JOHNSTON: Don't rely on Facebook for your news

I hear it more and more.
“There’s nothing but bad news these days, so I’ve quit watching the news on TV.”
Add to that the fact that more and more people are not reading newspapers—either in print or online—and you come to the conclusion that we are fast becoming an uninformed nation.
“Oh, but I am not uninformed,” one lady told me recently. “I get all the news on Facebook.”
Facebook! Now you’re really entering into dangerous territory. Tweets on Twitter and facts on Facebook. Lady, you’re in for a real brainwashing!
These statements are coming from people over 40. COVID and riots are wearing on their nerves. Between the virus and the looting, many older Americans sense that they are being attacked from all sides. I suppose they feel that if they just ignore the world, it will go away.
I agree that it takes a strong stomach to check the news these days. Protesting, rioting, killing and the COVID virus is about all we see, hear or read. Depressing isn’t the right word. Scary is more like it.
Still, you can’t stick your head in the sand and pretend that bad things aren’t happening. You need to stay informed. Ignorance is not bliss. It is danger.
Many people have come to distrust the media—especially TV news—and for good reason. There is a lot of bias in TV news coverage these days. We have come a long way down since the days of Walter Cronkite, Chet Huntley, Edward R. Murrow, Gabriel Heater and David Brinkley. Those men gave us the facts and figured that Americans were intelligent enough to interpret them.
Now producers apparently feel that they have to interpret those stories for us and when they do, we too often don’t get just the facts but their interpretation of the facts.
Newspapers are a far better source of the news. I say this not because I am a newspaperman, but because the printed word offers fewer opportunities for bias. Newspaper stories don’t contain facial expressions or voice inflections that indicate which way the writer is leaning.
Yes, the news is bad and no, the media isn’t perfect, but we still need to stay informed, especially in a society that is in as much turmoil as ours is today. Still, more and more people are switching channels when the news comes on and canceling newspaper subscriptions.
As for getting the news on Facebook, well, there you are really asking for trouble. Stories on Facebook can be invented or manipulated to suit any perverted point of view.
A hacker, for example, could fabricate a story and place it on Facebook with my byline—or that of any other writer. He could make a piece of propaganda appear to be a legitimate news story and many people would take the message as the gospel truth.
Social media hacking—both foreign and domestic—undoubtedly played a role in the 2016 presidential election.
And as November approaches, it will become more and more prevalent on Facebook and Twitter. There are many out there who will use social media in an attempt to destroy both candidates.
The news has been so bad this year that it has taken a toll on many Americans. The media frightens us with COVID. And night after night, TV newscasts bring us images of burning buildings, looting and screaming protesters. It is no wonder that we want to just turn it off.
But closing our eyes to what is going on around us only adds to the problem. As dismal as the world may be at this moment, we must stay abreast of all that is taking place, for safety’s sake if nothing else. We cannot ignore what is happening around us—even if it frightens, depresses or infuriates us.
Read or watch the news. Stay informed. Ignorance may be bliss for a time, but the world always seems to catch up with us.
And even if you think newscasts are biased, always believe that you can see beyond the politics and read between the lines.
An informed America is a strong America.
Columnist Donnie Johnston lives in Culpeper County. Email him at djohn40330@aol.com.
