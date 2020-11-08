JOHNSTON: Getting ready for long winter nights

That means it will be getting dark about 5:30 p.m. in about two weeks. I have always disliked this change, because it gives a working man practically no time in the evenings for outside chores. Of course, if you leave for work at 6:30 in the morning, you will soon be doing it in daylight instead of darkness.

Long nights are not good, especially since, because of COVID-19, there are no new TV shows. Television has always been a veritable wasteland but now there are not even any new terrible shows to watch.

Then there is the food problem. Darkness seems to make us all hungry so we sit and nibble from the time the sun goes down until bedtime.

In the summer, I’m outside till dark, which means that sometimes I don’t eat an evening meal until 8:30 or 9. In the winter, I’m at the table when the sun goes down and supper makes me hungry. So, when I eat at 5:30, the refrigerator gets raided many times before midnight.

This will likely be peak color week in the Blue Ridge Mountains so you—along with thousands of others—might want to take a Sunday drive along the Skyline Drive. Don’t forget that it may be 10 degrees colder at higher elevations, so take a jacket.