JOHNSTON: Getting ready for long winter nights

This is the time of year when I have tons of laundry to do.
I start out each morning with long pants and a sweatshirt because it is chilly, but by early afternoon, when the autumn sun is high in the sky, I change into shorts and a short-sleeve shirt.
But when the sun starts dipping lower in the sky about 4:30 or 5 p.m., it is time for long pants and a sweatshirt again.
I have used the nice fall weather to get prepared for winter. The gardens have been bush hogged and plowed and now they will freeze and thaw until they are ready for disking in late February or early March.
The kindling has been split and in a dry place, and unless the weather is extremely bad, I should have enough to take me through the winter.
There is also a full rack of firewood on the back deck just in case an early snowstorm should surprise me. I always like to be prepared.
I have picked up and hulled about 20 gallons of walnuts and they should be dry enough to crack by about the first of November.
The problem is that after the first of November, Eastern Standard Time will return, so I’ll have less and less time after work to do my cracking. Somehow, I always seem to get the job done, however, and hopefully this year will be no exception.
When I was growing up, the mountain people would crack walnuts and sell them in town every Saturday from early November until Christmas. People, of course, are far too sophisticated to do that anymore.
Besides, not many people bake with black walnuts these days. The main objection is that they are too strong. Still, there are those of us who love their taste and enjoy them baked in everything from cakes to brownies.
I don’t need to rush my cracking this year because, like always, I have a good store of walnuts in the freezer, where they will last four or five years.
Support Local Journalism
There is something calming about sitting out behind the shed cracking walnuts on a cool, crisp afternoon (leaving my cellphone in the house, of course). I have one round of locust wood to sit on and another on which to crack. Locust is hard (good rounds last for 10–12 years) and ideal for pounding nuts with my claw hammer.
Some years I have cracked as many as 16 quarts of nuts, but recently I have cut that down to about 5 or 6 quarts. People don’t bake as much as they once did—especially in my family—so I don’t need as many.
As I said earlier, we’re getting close to losing an hour of daylight each afternoon. “Slow time,” as the old folks used to call it, returns Nov. 1 and will replace “fast time” until next March.
That means it will be getting dark about 5:30 p.m. in about two weeks. I have always disliked this change, because it gives a working man practically no time in the evenings for outside chores. Of course, if you leave for work at 6:30 in the morning, you will soon be doing it in daylight instead of darkness.
Long nights are not good, especially since, because of COVID-19, there are no new TV shows. Television has always been a veritable wasteland but now there are not even any new terrible shows to watch.
Then there is the food problem. Darkness seems to make us all hungry so we sit and nibble from the time the sun goes down until bedtime.
In the summer, I’m outside till dark, which means that sometimes I don’t eat an evening meal until 8:30 or 9. In the winter, I’m at the table when the sun goes down and supper makes me hungry. So, when I eat at 5:30, the refrigerator gets raided many times before midnight.
This will likely be peak color week in the Blue Ridge Mountains so you—along with thousands of others—might want to take a Sunday drive along the Skyline Drive. Don’t forget that it may be 10 degrees colder at higher elevations, so take a jacket.
I talked to a lady who worked at Yellowstone this summer and she said the park was packed. With COVID there are few places one can visit in (relative) safety so America’s national parks were high on everyone’s list.
One great thing about this time of year is that the lawns are still green but the grass has all but stopped growing. I figure that one more mowing—to level out the wild onions—will do it for this season. As I have said many times before, I do not like cutting grass (except to make hay).
For weather nuts like me, hurricane season is about over so now we sit and wait for the first snowstorm.
Can’t wait for a blizzard!
Columnist Donnie Johnston lives in Culpeper County. Email him at djohn40330@aol.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!