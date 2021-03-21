JOHNSTON: It takes time to get used to Daylight Saving Time

Daylight Saving Time is finally here, but five days into the change, some people still haven’t adjusted.

It does take a week or so to get used to getting up an hour earlier, which is great for the coffeemakers of the world. A lot of early risers need that second cup.

It is amazing how the loss of one hour of sleep can affect the human body. There are a lot of baggy eyes and sleepy faces walking around this week.

Sure, we are going to get that lost hour back come November, but that is of little consolation right now. Now we’re just tired. We lost an hour of sleep and we’re dragging.

I have always wondered where that lost hour goes. Is there a celestial bank where it is tucked away for six months? If so then it should draw interest and we should get two hours back in the fall. That would seem fair.

At 2 a.m. last Sunday, it suddenly became 3 a.m. That, at least for me, is a big difference in time. I sometimes stay out late and 2 a.m. is still a reasonable hour to come home and go to bed.

But 3 a.m.? That’s an entirely different situation. That’s past late. If I’m up until 3 a.m., I feel like I might as well just stay up the rest of the night. Two a.m. is late. Three a.m. is early.