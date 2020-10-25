JOHNSTON: Losing record isn't worst thing about Washington Football Team

I’m thinking about changing my name to Culpeper Human Being.
Why? Because I live in Culpeper and I am a human being. Wouldn’t that make sense?
I got the idea, of course, from watching Dan Snyder cave in to political correctness and change the Washington Redskins to the Washington Football Team.
Snyder almost certainly used “Football Team” to spite those who wanted the name change, and the National Football League, which also caved in to the pressure.
The “Redskins” logo was one of the most profitable in the NFL, second only to the Dallas Cowboys and maybe the Green Bay Packers. Shirts, jackets, caps and a large assortment of other items were sold with the face of a proud American Indian on them.
Who wants a jersey that says “Football Team”? And few people are going to spend $100 for a jacket with those words on it.
Washington Football Team. Does this mean there is only one football team in Washington? No! Howard University has a football team. Dozens of high schools have football teams and there are literally hundreds of middle school and youth league football teams in DC.
But it is the only professional football team in Washington. Well, there are times when even that status seems in question because there are some Sunday afternoons when the “Whatevers” don’t look like they could beat a middle-school team.
So somebody tell me what has been accomplished by the name change? It certainly hasn’t helped improve the performance of the team. The “Whatevers” are 1–4 and, as usual, are changing quarterbacks as often as most of us change underwear.
Support Local Journalism
Are Native Americans any better off? Has life on the reservation changed? Have problems among the tribes been eliminated?
At least the American Indian is no longer offended by the “Redskin” designation. I am part Indian and I was never offended. It was a symbol of pride to see the face of that Indian brave on hats, jerseys and helmets.
Now one more tribute to the American Indian is lost, buried by those who wouldn’t know a wigwam from a wickiup. It just sounded like a noble cause, another step toward making this the perfect world it will never be.
The Redskins name abolished, now the reformers and the rewriters of history can move on to another demand and hold America hostage through threats and violence until they again get what they think they want.
And in our politically correct society they will get what they want and then move on to still another demand and then another, all in the name of righting wrongs.
In truth, these demands are merely the establishment of power, proving that they can force capitulation of the society that exists and changing it to the perfect world they envision.
Make no mistake about it. Forcing an NFL team’s name change is not just about principle; it is about power. A little power creates the thirst for more power and, as history has proven, power corrupts and leads to dictatorships and anarchy.
So maybe one day I will be Culpeper Human Being and you will be Fredericksburg Human Being and our identities, which may have been offensive to some, will disappear. We may then be known only by numbers, which will offend no one (except maybe the number 13, which will be eliminated).
Meanwhile, the Washington Football Team, with no specific identity, will keep on losing and changing quarterbacks as always. And the reservation Indians will live in poverty as they have for more than a century.
And those who demanded that Dan Snyder change the team’s name will do nothing to help Native Americans.
They will just move forward with their next demand and again America will give in—until there is no more America.
Columnist Donnie Johnston lives in Culpeper County. Email him at djohn40330@aol.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!