JOHNSTON: Losing record isn't worst thing about Washington Football Team

So somebody tell me what has been accomplished by the name change? It certainly hasn’t helped improve the performance of the team. The “Whatevers” are 1–4 and, as usual, are changing quarterbacks as often as most of us change underwear.

Are Native Americans any better off? Has life on the reservation changed? Have problems among the tribes been eliminated?

At least the American Indian is no longer offended by the “Redskin” designation. I am part Indian and I was never offended. It was a symbol of pride to see the face of that Indian brave on hats, jerseys and helmets.

Now one more tribute to the American Indian is lost, buried by those who wouldn’t know a wigwam from a wickiup. It just sounded like a noble cause, another step toward making this the perfect world it will never be.

The Redskins name abolished, now the reformers and the rewriters of history can move on to another demand and hold America hostage through threats and violence until they again get what they think they want.

And in our politically correct society they will get what they want and then move on to still another demand and then another, all in the name of righting wrongs.