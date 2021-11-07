JOHNSTON: Summer gives up the ghost

WE HAVE been getting more rain than usual.
Not that we’re getting more rainy days, it is just that storms, when they come, produce more precipitation.
Whether this is a long-term pattern or a freak of nature will not be truly understood for perhaps 100 years, when meteorologists can look back at a more extensive collection of data. But for now, we can say that we are getting more impressive storms and more precipitation.
So far this year, I have recorded about 52 inches of rain in my gauge. With two months to go, that should put me at about 60 inches for the year. The historical average (during the past 150 years of record keeping) is about 43 inches.
If that happens, it would mark the fourth time in the last 20 years that more than 60 inches fell at my amateur station. That’s very unusual for this area.
During two of those years, I recorded more than 70 inches: 71.05 inches in 2011 and 73.3 inches in 2003. Seventy inches in a single year is a lot of precipitation.
Only five times in the past 20 years has annual precipitation been in the historical average (45 inches) range. Most years, I recorded 50 or more inches. There has been one dry year this century, 2007, when I recorded only 33 inches.
My total this year includes the monster storm of June 10 and 11. On the night of June 10, my neighbor’s electronic rain gauge measured 11.8 inches in a four-hour period. The rest of the night and the next day we got another 1.6. That’s 13.4 inches in a 24-hour period. Some areas got even more.
Such downpours are not unprecedented, but getting storms that drop 2-plus inches of rain are getting more and more common. For whatever reason, we are definitely in a wetter pattern.
As would be expected, the summer and fall months seem to be the wettest (thunderstorms and tropical systems) with less than average precipitation falling from December until May. This is one reason there has been an absence of snow. When the cold temperatures come, there is no moisture available.
Speaking of snow, now is the time when we can realistically watch the long-range weather forecast for the possibility of snow. Yes, we can see snow this early. On the morning of Nov. 11, 1987, I was leading steers to take to market when snow suddenly started falling.
It wasn’t a blizzard, but we did get about 3 inches (some places more) before the day was through.
Of course, the earliest measurable snow on record in this area occurred on Oct. 10, 1979, when about 4 inches fell. I lost about 25 trees on a steep hillside in that storm. Wet snow piled up on the leaves and the weight just toppled them over.
It is too early to seriously expect snow, especially since we still haven’t had our first frost (which could come later this week), but summer is slowly giving up the ghost.
One thing the cooler weather is bringing on is the deer rut. Be careful out there because love-starved bucks and doe are starting to move about with great urgency. The other week, I was coming home around midnight and I had close calls with about six deer in a 20-mile stretch. You have to slow down and watch for those eyes in the dark.
Hunting season (for shotguns and rifles) has begun, and that makes the deer move more during the daylight hours. This is the time of year that keeps body shops in business.
Ladybugs are already moving. Those little insects are everywhere. Every time I open the door, they fly in and they seem to be hanging from every ceiling corner in the mud room. They are not as plentiful as some years, but there are definitely enough to go around.
I’ll tell you something else that is going around—the common cold. I had one for about a week and it was miserable.
Last winter, when we were all wearing masks, there were few colds or cases of the flu. Colds are back, and I’m afraid the flu is on the way. I’m getting my flu shot this year, for sure.
Finally, I’ve cleaned about 2,200 walnuts from the four 15-year-old trees in my yard. That’s a lot of walnuts (about 20 five-gallon buckets with hulls) to crack, especially when you consider that it takes about a minute to crack a single nut.
I’ll have plenty to do in my spare time this winter, but those nuts will taste mighty good in brownies and apple cakes or just to nibble on as a snack. And they’re good for your heart (although women say I don’t have one).
The walnuts have fallen, and winter is coming. Time to watch for deer on the highways and snow in the long-range forecast.
I’m ready for a good blizzard, but I fear I might have to go to Colorado to find one.
Oh, well!
Columnist Donnie Johnston lives in Culpeper County. Email him at djohn40330@aol.com.