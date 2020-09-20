JOHNSTON: Swampy August left us with tall grass and chigger bites

Going back to grass, the Virginia Department of Transportation needs to get some workers with sprayers full of Round-Up, or some other herbicide, working the side roads.

Johnson grass, a member of the sorghum family, has been a big problem for farmers and gardeners for years. Now I see more and more of it growing along the roadsides. At this time of year it is heading out and can be 6 feet tall. Its height makes it hard for drivers to see past when turning.

This invasive species is taking over many hayfields and while cows will eat it, Johnson grass can crowd out other more favorable grasses.

Spraying is the only way to get rid of it, because even if you mow it before it produces seed, its rhizomes just spread below ground, which is why it appears in ever-bigger patches.

Some farmers have about given up and just continue to mow it for hay in the late summer. It is also in pastures, but there, livestock keeps it grazed down. Still the roots spread and some pastures are about all Johnson grass this time of year.

But it is becoming a dangerous problem on smaller side roads and needs to be sprayed and killed. As with hayfields, just mowing only corrects the problem for now. The roots are still spreading and next year the patch will be larger.