JOHNSTON: Worship may never be the same due to COVID19

LET’S discuss religion.
There was a time not so long ago when it was easy to start a religious argument. Not so much today. Religion is losing ground by leaps and bounds. Fewer and fewer people seem to care about the hereafter.
For the past 20 years, churches have been getting emptier and emptier. Preachers have tried everything from building basketball courts to sponsoring pickleball teams to get the people back, but even entertainment has not worked. The pews in many churches continued to remain empty.
Then came COVID-19 and churches were forced to close for a time. Sunday had already been a rest day for the majority of Americans, but the quarantine took even the staunchest churchgoers out of the sanctuary.
For many, it was the fear of catching the virus that kept parishioners home. For others, COVID provided a good excuse for sleeping late. Even when some churches reopened their doors to a limited number of people, attendance in many sanctuaries was only a small fraction of what it had been before last March.
What is the future of religion after COVID? A pastor friend and I discussed this question a few months ago and he was pessimistic. He wasn’t sure churches will ever recover from the effects of the virus.
They may not. Former churchgoers have found that it is much easier to stay home and watch a sermon on an iPhone than to get dressed and go down to the sanctuary.
It is much the same as what we hear from economists who predict that now that people have gotten into the habit of ordering groceries and other essentials online, they’ll never go back actually shopping in stores.
I’m not sure about that, because people like to be with other people. Still, some probably will opt for online church and we have to remember that the younger generation is so attached to cellphones and computers that they already seldom leave the house. They don’t go anywhere, much less to church.
During the COVID crisis, many preachers, in order to keep their flocks intact, have inferred that it is just as sacred to worship online as it is by attending services in person. If you can get to heaven just as easily by watching a 20-minute sermon online instead of dressing up and spending a whole morning at church, well, why go to the extra effort?
Of course, I don’t subscribe to this way of thinking, but there are many who do.
In order to keep their churches going, some preachers have combined their contemporary worship service with the traditional 11 o’clock service. There are two problems with that. Some of these combined services start at 10, which is too late for the 8:30 contemporary worshipers who want to get church over with so they can enjoy the rest of their Sunday. And it’s too early for traditional parishioners who have been taught from the womb that 11 a.m. is the proper time to worship God.
But the big problem is the music. Preachers in the 1950s and ‘60s stood in the pulpit, pounded the Bible and preached sermon after sermon against rock ‘n’ roll.
“It is the beat!” these men of God proclaimed “It is the beat that is evil.”
Fast forward 50 years to a contemporary Christian service, where the beat of the drums and the guitars is very reminiscent of 1960s rock. Many older churchgoers are just not going to stand for that.
“But the preachers back then didn’t know what they were talking about,” I heard one preacher say.
“But if we couldn’t believe the preachers back then, why should we believe them now?” came the reply.
Many churchgoers, especially Baptists, are as divided on electric guitars in the pulpit as they are on politics.
Oh, there is one other problem with these combined services. Some of the contemporary parishioners occupy the seats that the older members have held for generations. That is especially true in Baptist congregations.
So what is the future of churches after COVID? I have no clue. But I’ll tell you one thing: Those who watch services for free on the smartphones are not going to donate like those who sit in the sanctuary.
Given the size of churches, their utility bills, their staff salaries and their mortgages, money could quickly become a problem.
But maybe not. Maybe it will all work out, rock music and all.
But if those 8:30 people get my seat … !
Columnist Donnie Johnston lives in Culpeper County. Email him at djohn40330@aol.com.