Join in the fun of National Kids to Parks Day at Motts Run Reservoir

“The Earthquest presenters are knowledgeable and enthusiastic and they are happy to provide photo-ops with their parrots for families,” said Brown.

“Our founder, Steve Hoddy, began offering presentations to educate the public about birds more than 25 years ago and was a familiar companion to Wild Kingdom’s Jim Fowler in guest appearances on a number of television programs,” said Earthquest spokesperson Susan Haynes. “We currently have 21 parrots and try to bring some that are free-flight trained so that guests can see them flying overhead as well as up-close.”

Typically, the programs feature one of each of the different kinds of parrots in Earthquest’s care, including macaws, Amazons and cockatoos.

Earthquest’s rescued parrots are non-releasable because they are not native to our climate and cannot forage for themselves, since they’ve been domesticated. “We let them fly as much as possible in our aviaries because that is what they are intended to do, and we try to convey that message to people who own them as pets as well,” said Haynes.

The presentations include information about the parrots’ native environments, which range from Australia to South America, and about their special qualities of strength, intelligence and agility.