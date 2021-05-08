Join in the fun of National Kids to Parks Day at Motts Run Reservoir

Fredericksburg Parks and Recreation invites everyone to celebrate the 11th annual Kids to Park Day on May 15 at Spotsylvania County's Motts Run Reservoir. The national day of play and exploration connects families to local, state and national parks to learn about the fantastic realm of the great outdoors.
The Motts Run Kids to Park Day features two family activities—a Family Picnic and Hike from noon to 2 p.m. and a Parrot Palooza presentation by a frequent and favorite guest, Earthquest. Based in Rapidan, the nonprofit group educates people about the the environment through memorable presentations with its ambassadors, birds of prey and rescued parrots.
Family Picnic and Hike
Families can bring their own picnics and blankets and choose their setting in the park’s delightful environs, which offers numerous picnic tables and grills.
“The celebration is a wonderful way for families to get out of their homes and away from their computer screens and to enjoy a day in nature,” said Callie Brown, outdoor recreation supervisor. “For some families, it may serve as an introduction to the treasures of the park and its many offerings.”
Parrot Palooza
The Parrot Palooza will be held from 2 to 3 p.m.; online pre-registration is required. Because there is a cap on the number of people who can attend, early registration is encouraged.
“The Earthquest presenters are knowledgeable and enthusiastic and they are happy to provide photo-ops with their parrots for families,” said Brown.
“Our founder, Steve Hoddy, began offering presentations to educate the public about birds more than 25 years ago and was a familiar companion to Wild Kingdom’s Jim Fowler in guest appearances on a number of television programs,” said Earthquest spokesperson Susan Haynes. “We currently have 21 parrots and try to bring some that are free-flight trained so that guests can see them flying overhead as well as up-close.”
Typically, the programs feature one of each of the different kinds of parrots in Earthquest’s care, including macaws, Amazons and cockatoos.
Earthquest’s rescued parrots are non-releasable because they are not native to our climate and cannot forage for themselves, since they’ve been domesticated. “We let them fly as much as possible in our aviaries because that is what they are intended to do, and we try to convey that message to people who own them as pets as well,” said Haynes.
The presentations include information about the parrots’ native environments, which range from Australia to South America, and about their special qualities of strength, intelligence and agility.
“A parrot can crack a walnut with its beak as it holds it with one claw and works to retrieve all the nut meat,” said Haynes. “We have one parrot who continually lets himself out because he figured out how to undo the lock and another that reaches through his cage to unscrew the wingnut that holds his perch in place!”
Not to go unmentioned, parrots are unique in their ability to mimic the human voice. Favorite phrases of Earthquest’s birds are “I love you!” “Do you want to take a shower?” and “Night, night, time for bed!” and Haynes says that some macaws will greet the first morning light with an enthusiastic “Hi!”
“We also talk about the proper way to care for parrots who are in captivity,” said lead trainer Elizabeth Rand. “We talk about wing clipping that disables their ability to fly and also about the importance of the proper size of a cage. Our job is to explain the importance of flight, having a healthy diet and getting outdoors, as well as the value of providing toys for them.”
“There is nothing more exciting for families and children than being able to see these fantastic birds up-close and outdoors,” said Haynes.
Near at hand
Motts Run is a virtual oasis within easy reach. The 860-acre natural area includes a 160-acre lake and is a haven for fishing, canoeing and hiking, with 12 miles of hiking and biking trails. Visitors can rent canoes, kayaks for $10–$12 an hour, or johnboats at the boat concession for $20 per half day or $30 for a full day.
A great resource for learning about the park’s features and the four-legged and feathered creatures that call it home is the Motts Run Nature Center, which is open every weekend from noon to 5 p.m.
“Visitors can view our numerous displays to learn about animal tracks and the variety of trees in the park, and we have a number of animals that are preserved through taxidermy, including a bear, so they can see what they look like up close,” said Brown.
In addition, the Nature Center is home to the park’s mascot, the beloved corn snake, Pocket, who will be 24 years old this year, and visitors may have an opportunity to meet and greet her.
As an asset to exploring the park, a scavenger hunt has been developed for kids, which they can pick up at the Nature Center.
“They can search for the objects on whichever of our trails their family chooses to hike. They’ll be looking for simple things, such as a spider web, a bird, or a green leaf, and those who complete the scavenger hunt will receive a prize,” said Brown.
If visitors would like more information about special objects found along their hike, they can take a picture to show the volunteers at the nature center. Brown reminds us that the slogan of our parks is to “Leave no trace. Take only memories, and leave only footprints.”
Collette Caprara contributes to The Free Lance-Star.