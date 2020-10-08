Kenmore makes 'Night in Washington's Day' an outdoors affair

Megan Budinger, curator at Kenmore, will discuss lighting technology in the 18th century such as lanterns and chandeliers.

And Cunningham will talk about constellations. The night sky was a sort of a library for stories everyone would know, such as Greek and Roman mythology. These are stories and stars that George Washington and Fielding Lewis would very likely have known, he said.

Events about the nighttime lives of the Washingtons have been offered before at Kenmore but were previously interior guided tours. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this event is being offered outside.

In order to safely come together, Cunningham said attendees should buy advance tickets online. Space is limited, but the area can fit about 100 spaced appropriately. Wearing masks is encouraged and attendees should bring lawn chairs or blankets to spread out on the Kenmore lawn. In the event of rain, the event will be canceled, and refunds will be issued.

Other events and lectures are going on at Kenmore and Ferry Farm now. The museums have opened for regular guided tours but have limited capacity and have spacing requirements in place. Advance ticket purchase online is required for the tours, as well, to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Just like active and social nighttime activities, pandemics were not foreign to the Washingtons. George Washington contracted smallpox in his late teenage years on a trip to Barbados with his brother Lawrence. Cunningham said a receipt exists for ointment after his return to Fredericksburg, and it is thought that his mother, Mary Washington, bought it to sooth his pox marks. Distance and travel restrictions, even then, were part of life.