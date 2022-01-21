Kennedy Center hosts Lunar New Year Celebration, with winter lanterns and programs celebrating Chinese and Korean arts and culture

The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts invites all to experience a fantastic journey through cultures and captivating illuminated creations at its 2022 Winter Lantern Festival and Lunar New Year Celebration—the perfect offering for the quiet post-holiday times.

Winter Lantern ExhibitThe Kennedy Center’s REACH campus provides the ideal venue for the walk-through exhibit of 100 fascinating lanterns comprising 10,000 LED lights. The campus features an innovative sloping landscape, a river view and the trailblazing architecture of buildings that emerge from the grounds, which are works of art in themselves. Throughout the celebration, one structure’s façade will serve as a screen for projected images of iconic scenes and elements from Chinese and Korean cultures.

The “lanterns” in this exhibit are, in fact, colorful and translucent sculptures handcrafted by Chinese artisans and lit from within to celebrate the beginning of the Year of the Tiger. The whimsical creations are displayed in six enchanting outdoor installations: the Butterfly Garden, Flaming Lagoon, Coral Reef, Panda Grove, Mushroom Forest and Flower Path.

“These beautiful works of art take the concept of lanterns to a different level! When families walk through this magical, fantastic realm, they will feel uplifted by its cheerfulness and beauty. The moon is out and they can see the sky and river,” said Alicia Adams, the vice president of Dance and International Programming who is curating the New Year celebration.

The lanterns will be displayed each evening from Jan. 27 through Feb. 6, and refreshments will be available from food trucks, with a dining area of tables and heat lamps. Augmented weekend experiences, dubbed REACH Winter Lanterns PLUS, will feature the Lunar New Year celebrations of China and Korea, with a range of activities, take-home craft kits and musical performances on the Kennedy Center’s Millennium Stage. All events and activities of this celebration are free of charge. The REACH Winter Lanterns display is presented in collaboration with Kaleido Arts & Entertainment LLC.

Winter Lanterns PLUS: ChinaThe Lunar New Year Celebration highlighting Chinese arts and culture will be featured from Jan. 27–30. Interactive activities will include photo opportunities with tiger and panda characters, a chance to write a New Year’s wish for 2022, and take-home crafts that include a tiger mask, zodiac stickers and pinwheel kits. In addition, visitors can write a letter to Bao Bao, Tai Shan and Bei Bei—the celebrity pandas born at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo—which will be delivered to them at their current homes in China.

On Saturday, Jan. 29, The Asian American Music Society will present a “Prelude to New Year Young Musicians Concert” on the Millennium Stage. The performance will feature the 2021 Asian American Music Society competition winners and vocalists and George Mason University student musicians, playing traditional classical répertoires of the East and West with woodwind and string instruments.

The China celebration is supported by the Embassy of the Peoples Republic of China and the Chinese American Museum in Washington, D.C.

Winter Lanterns PLUS: KoreaThe second REACH Winter Lanterns PLUS weekend, Feb. 3–6, will highlight Korean arts and culture and will include a display of traditional costumes at the River Pavilion. Interactive activities will include the Dock Chee (ddakji) game, using handmade origami playing pieces, as well as kits to make traditional lamps and spinning tops.

On Feb. 3, the group G-Hwaja will present “Sound of Korean Soul” on the Millennium Stage. The performance will feature creative contemporary compositions mixed with Korean traditional instruments, such as haegeum (a string instrument) a janggu, (an hour-glass drum) and gayageums (traditional Korean zithers), as well as K-pop dancers.

The Korea celebration is supported by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea and the Korean Cultural Center in Washington, D.C.

“It is our hope that these fun-filled Lunar New Year celebrations will give visitors new information and spark their curiosity to learn more about these cultures,” said Adams. “The Kennedy Center’s mission is, in part, to help people understand and appreciate different cultures. The arts are the most powerful tool that we have to bring people together.”