Lake of the Woods Players stage 'The Addams Family: A New Musical'

All’s well that ends well, and as the story reaches its climax, each of the couples’ relationships emerges from their tests and tribulations stronger and deeper than ever before.

“This production involves more complex choreography than any we have done before, and a special thanks go to Bobbi Jo Phillips and Lauren Mahokey, who served superbly as our choreographers, as well as to my wife Michelle who took on the role of stage manager,” said Ditzler. “This show was possible through the investment of a truly creative group that talks and communicates and runs ideas by each other.”

Ditzler said he was taken aback by the number of people who auditioned for the show and the quality of their performances. “There is so much talent in the Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania and Stafford regional area. The actors were eager to get back onstage and you could see it!”

As the story closes, each family learns from the other that, in looking from a different perspective, they can rediscover the happiness that might have been lost along the way.

“We hope our audience can come in and for an hour and a half forget about any troubling issues of daily life. We want them to sit back and relax and let us take them some place where they haven’t been while they laugh a little and the music lightens their hearts,” said Ditzler.