Learn about Civil War in person; re-enactors to return to Fredericksburg battlefield

Masks will be required for people to tour the Innis House, which the family evacuated before the battle. Masks will not be required outside.

Children who visit the event will receive a junior ranger activity booklet to fill out for a prize.

“As they make their way through Sunken Road and Marye’s Heights, as they get to a spot, they have to find something or draw something or think about what it was like to be there. Then when they’re done, they show it to a ranger and they get a nice little patch,” Maugle said.

This weekend’s reenactment will include civilian re-enactors to round out the military contingent common to most events of its kind. The civilians will talk about what life was like before, during and after the Battle of Fredericksburg, Maugle said. There was disease in the town. Many residents resented the soldiers, and food was in short supply.