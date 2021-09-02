Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden hosts Genworth Free Community Day

Buster’s exhibit also includes some of her costumes she donned for her periodic pop-up appearances at the garden throughout the summer, including a cape representing the colorful wings of a moth.

Families will delight as they tour the more than 50 acres of awe-inspiring gardens that include more than a dozen themed areas, such as the Children’s Garden, the Rose Garden, the Asian Valley and the Cherry Tree Walk.

“One of the most popular features of our Children’s Garden is the Klaus Family Tree House that is easily accessible via a gently sloping ramp, and provides visitors with an exciting bird’s-eye view of the gardens 13 feet below, and they may even spot turtles and fish in the lake,” Monroe said.

At the Children’s Garden, the International Village features kids-sized replicas of shelters and homes from different countries and cultures, including a West African tukul, a Central American adobe-style casita and a Powhatan longhouse, and small gardens of plants from those areas. Staff and volunteers will be available to answer any questions that visitors may have and provide interesting points of information about the natural features of the garden.