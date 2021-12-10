Lewis Ginter Garden hosts Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights

The folks at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden are pleased to invite families to Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights, an annual tradition that has enchanted families for more than 25 years, attracting as many as 90,000 visitors throughout the holiday season.
“It’s wonderful to see families and friends meeting up to experience the light displays. Everybody is so happy to see each other and to explore this magical realm together,” said spokesperson Beth Monroe.
This year’s GardenFest features more than 1 million lights throughout the 50-acre site that are wrapped on trees and illuminated forms. The event is made possible through the investment of the time, effort and talent of the garden’s staff and 300 community volunteers, coordinated by exhibition assistant Mary Lincoln whose parents, Bob and Lorrie Lincoln, also serve as volunteers.
Some of the lighted forms are longstanding favorites, such as the 6-foot-tall, 30-foot-long multicolored peacock, while others are making their début this year, such as a series depicting the life cycle of a butterfly and a lighted walk-through maze in the pattern of a spiderweb, complete with a huge spider form. In addition to the illuminated forms and light strings, many of the plants and trees are up-lit to highlight their natural beauty and augment the magical quality of the garden at night.
The event offers endless opportunities for innovative photo ops through which families can share their favorite vistas, pictures of their children posing with the illuminated forms, and elements of their GardenFest traditions such as a visit to the awe-inspiring 25-foot tree in the conservatory. All are invited to enter the Garden’s Instagram contest, which offers a panoply of prizes for the grand winner.
Adding to the traditions of the evening, the model train display is back this year at the Kelly Education Center, with a captivating, imagination-sparking layout connoting a “Farm to Table” theme that shows where our food originates and how it travels to our homes.
“Trains have fascinated generations of children throughout the decades and may spark memories and elicit stories from parents and grandparents,” said Monroe. “Trains have long been associated with the holidays and it’s a pleasure to include them in our GardenFest celebration.”
Visitors will also delight in and learn from the botanical tree that is featured in the Lora Robins Library. The tree is decorated with plant specimens that have been collected and preserved throughout the year, and we are including a table with a display of the plants that were incorporated in the decorations.
Henrico County elementary school students are adding to the holiday spirit of the library with ornaments they created to decorate Christmas trees that will be displayed there, which are designed to feature elements of Virginia’s Standards of Learning.
A favorite resting spot for families, the Kelleher warming fire, will be featured in the children’s garden, which also displays lighted forms and offers an opportunity to climb into the Klaus family tree house for a birds-eye view of the enchanting garden. Hot chocolate and other beverages will be available for purchase, as well as s’mores kits with all the ingredients needed to create this traditional holiday treat. In addition, both of the garden’s restaurants will be open, where guests can partake of a satisfying grab-and-go meal or snack at the Garden Café or a have a more formal dining experience at the Tea Room, by reservation.
The event’s theme, “Naturally Connected,” is a perfect fit for the garden’s mission to “connect people through plants to improve communities,” and that goal is furthered through a partnership with the owners of the innovative and engaging Orlosky Studio who have created a “Poems of Positivity” installation of sculptures that feature words and phrases submitted by the community in response to the query “What makes you feel positive?” The responses were cut out of black vinyl in a design of various type sizes that are displayed in three towers that are lit from within.
“We were very excited to be part of GardenFest this year because our studio focuses on connecting people within the community and one of our goals is to involve the community in public art,” said Andrea Orlosky, who launched the studio with her husband, Kevin. “I hope that this installation will start conversations among parents and their children to talk about the importance of positivity and related concepts of attitude, self-worth and belonging.”
In addition to the nightly features of GardenFest, two special events are offered. On Jan. 6, “GardenFest for Fidos” will provide an opportunity for visitors to share the experience with their canine companions. Rules and guidelines for the event are posted on the garden’s website. On Dec. 21, from 3 to 4 p.m., guests can participate in a behind-the-scenes tour that provides insight to the effort and talent that was invested to make the GardenFest possible, which Monroe likens to a “sneak peek at Santa’s workshop.” Advanced registration is required for this tour.
For visitors wishing to take home a memento of the festivities or purchase a holiday gift, the Garden Shop will be open nightly during the GardenFest, offering items that range from wind chimes, tools and fountains to decorative items for the interior of a home, such as glassware and candles, as well as a selection of clothing, jewelry and educational toys.
Tickets are required in advance and can only be purchased online at lewisginter.org. Tickets have timed arrivals and are limited in number. Early registration is encouraged.