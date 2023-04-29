Favorite fairy tales from the Brothers Grimm magically twist, weave and intertwine throughout “Into the Woods,” a Tony-award winning musical coming soon to a local stage.

The Lake of the Wood Players, including several actors from Culpeper, will perform the play May 5-7 and May 12-14 at the Lake of the Woods Community Center in Locust Grove. Evening and matinee shows will be available.

The production is based on the legendary Stephen Sondheim’s music and lyrics and the book by James Lapine.

“The twisted tales from the Brothers Grimm hit the stage with an epic fairy tale mashup about wishes, family, life lessons and the choices we make,” according to event publicity.

Director William Pezzutto said the charming show is brimming with enchanted creatures, powerful witches and even a giant.

“To create an aesthetic to pair with the theme of storytelling, we’ve set our show inside an enchanted library, that’s begun to be overtaken by the forest,” he said. “Our narrator, alongside our enchanted woodland creatures, make the library come alive to tell the tale to the audience. All this is set to the late great Sondheim’s recognizable melodies.”

Pezzutto said it is truly an ensemble piece with many great standout performances.

“The moral of this fairytale is about the legacy we leave behind us and how our story affects not only us, but everyone around us, especially the ones who come after us,” he said.

The cast of 22, ranging in age from 12 to 84, includes people from the Fredericksburg, Stafford, Culpeper and Locust Grove communities. A handful of cast members work and live in Culpeper, according to Lori Carter, in promotions with LOW Players.

They are: Ashley Elkins as Florina, Lauren Mahokey as Lucinda, Adam Hughes as the Wolf and Cinderella’s Prince, Alexis Hinton as Rapunzel and Abby Jenkins and Mikey Marshall as part of the ensemble and woodland creatures.

Growing up in a musical household, this marks Mahokey's third show with LOW Players.

“I was blessed to be able to perform in countless dance recitals and musicals growing up. I love that, because of community theater, I get to continue performing, especially with such a great group of people,” she said.

Mahokey said the show is great because it has a wide variety of characters of all ages.

“It has a great familiarity to it because of the well-known fairy tale characters, but it also has a lot of twists and turns and so many great messages to share with the audience."

Elkins is acting in her second performance with the group. She also grew up dancing — from elementary school through college — and performed in her high school theater productions each year.

“Rehearsals and being on stage was a huge part of my life during that time and brought me a lot of joy,” Elkins said. “Community theater allows me to continue to experience that joy, have that creative outlet, and be surrounded by a group of amazing, talented folks who feel the same way as I do about theater and performing."

In the same way that spring brings new beginnings, many of the characters in the show are looking for change and have to grow and adapt to their changing circumstances, she added.

“It's a great show with plenty of laughs and catchy tunes that will help shake off those winter blues!”

Jenkins is acting in her first LOW Players production.

“What attracts me to community theater is in the title. The community is what makes community theater an absolute blast to be in,” she said. “To see different people, from different walks of life, all come together to put on a show is something that I love.”

“Into the Woods” is an apt spring selection because it is one many people know of and want to see, Jenkins added.

“It’s fun to watch and with the wonderful spring weather upon us, it gives people a good excuse to get out and enjoy some fantastic entertainment."

As for some of the other cast members with local ties, Hughes is the choir director at Culpeper Middle School and Hinton is a recent graduate of New York University with a bachelor’s degree in fine arts in theatre.

Bob McFarland, involved with LOW Players since 2006, will be producing the show. Rounding out the creative team are Mallory Veil and Keiko Kyer as assistant directors and stage management by Chris Cain.

Veil, who also does costume and set design, said creating the show to put on the Orange County stage has been an extraordinary process, with hand-picked costumes and three new designs.

“The set is sure to amaze any audience member who walks through the doors of the theater. It will include over 3,000 hand cut leaves from the pages of old recycled books,” she said. “It has been amazing to see everything come together and I’m very excited to share of this show with the community."