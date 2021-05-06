Make some Mother's Day memories

As Central Virginia tiptoes back to normalcy, it’s time to show your pandemic-weary mom some love and take her somewhere special. Just in time for Mother’s Day weekend, these mostly outdoor events are taking reservations.
Whether you want to stay local or take a drive, there are plenty of events to choose from in the Fredericksburg area, and beyond.
Take a walk
… through “Mother Mary’s ’Hood” on the Saturday of Mother’s Day Weekend at 10 a.m. Hallowed Ground Tours and the Washington Heritage Museums are offering an eight-block, hourlong walk through the streets that Mary Washington, George's mom, would have strolled in the 18th century.
Participants will hear about each building’s architecture and see the gardens of her home and other Washington Heritage Museum properties, as well as the Lewis Store.
Preregistration is required and only 15 people are allowed per group due to limited sidewalk space. Additional groups may be added if there is increased demand. The walk costs $8 for adults or $4 for museum members and children. To register or for more information, call 540/809-3918.
Something sweet
Three downtown businesses—Kimman’s Co., Italian Station and River Rock Outfitter—are teaming for a “Sweet Treat Trail” this Mother’s Day weekend.
Visit all three shops and ask for a Hershey’s chocolate at the checkout. You’ll receive a treat and something even sweeter—a discount ranging from 10 to 40 percent. After visiting all three spots, shoppers can enter for a chance to win a basket of goodies worth more than $100.
More information can be found at fb.me/e/24CF2SdhW.
Spill the tea (or not!)
Historic Kenmore is offering a “Mother’s Day Tea in the Garden” event. Guests will meet reenactors portraying Mary Washington and her daughter Betty Washington Lewis as they discuss some of the parallels of their lives. Visitors will walk in their footsteps on a tour of Betty’s home, and join them for tea in the Historic Kenmore garden.
Black tea, lemonade and cookies will be served, and families can create a Mother’s Day floral bouquet together.
Groups are limited to seven people. Family tickets for up to five guests cost $60, and each additional member is $10. The event runs from 10 a.m. to noon and again from 2 to 4 p.m. Advance ticket purchase is required. Find out more at kenmore.org.
The apple of her iris
Mother’s Day happens to fall at the peak of local iris blooms. The Fredericksburg Area Iris Society will hold its annual Open Garden Day on Mother’s Day. Four area gardens will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. An additional garden in Woodbridge will be open until 7 p.m.
Each of these gardens is unique, and a reflection of the personality of the garden owners, according to the society.
For more information and to visit the featured gardens, go to fb.me/e/I0Qj43EN.
Smell a rose or orchid
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden in Richmond is holding its annual Mother’s Day Weekend Celebration. Bring mom to see the greenhouse orchids and its new exhibit “Restore: The Healing Power of Nature.”
Through the exhibit, the garden invites people to explore 50 acres of cultivated gardens and woodland paths to bask in “the interconnectedness of people, plants and water.” Thousands of flowering cherries, daffodils, tulips and other springtime favorites are blooming. Lewis Ginter planted more than 33,000 spring bulbs this year for the event.
Mom will also enjoy shopping at the garden’s carefully curated shop and families can enjoy lunch from the Robins Tea House outside.
Advance tickets are required through lewisginter.org. It’s advised groups arrive before noon and carpool to avoid crowds and easily find parking.
A concert—virtually!
If mom loves flowers and you’re already making the drive to Richmond, historic restored Tudor mansion Agecroft Hall is offering free garden admission.
But if mom isn’t ready to venture out, or if the whole family isn’t yet vaccinated, Agecroft is offering a virtual concert with music by the Richmond Concert Band with scenes from the mansion house and grounds.
Viewers will hear music that would have been popular when Agecroft Hall was first built, written by King Henry VIII, William Byrd, Thielman Susato and others. While the music is playing, the museum will show photographs and videos of the interior of the hall and its gardens in full bloom.
The hourlong program is free and starts at 6 p.m. on Mother’s Day. It’s available for viewing on both the Agecroft Hall website (agecrofthall.org) and the Richmond Concert Band website (richmondconcertband.org).
Cheers to Mom!
Kick off Mother’s Day weekend this Friday at Strangeways Brewing in Fredericksburg. Its Mother’s Day sip and paint event with Wine & Design kicks off at 6:30 p.m. and is running outdoors at the brewery. Moms of all painting skill levels are welcome with their families to complete step-by-step artwork and sample Strangeways’ wide selection of craft beer.
The event costs $35 per person and includes the art supplies. Food trucks will also be at the brewery to round out the experience.
To reserve a spot, visit wineanddesign.com/calendar/fredericksburg-va. If you have questions, call the studio at 540/809-0899 or email fredericksburg@wineanddesign.com.
Freelance writer Lindley Estes, a longtime journalist, lives in Fredericksburg.