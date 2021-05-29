Movie theaters are back: Here are 14 must-sees on the big screen

‘Summer of Soul’ (July 2)

The début documentary from Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, “Summer of Soul” follows the 1969 Harlem Culture Festival—also known as Black Woodstock—which hosted such acts as Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone and Gladys Knight & the Pips. There might be no one better to chronicle this event than Questlove, and “Summer of Soul” was a massive hit at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. For those who have missed movies and live music over the last year and a half, “Summer of Soul” might be just the ticket.

‘Black Widow’ (July 9)

By the time “Black Widow” is released, two years will have passed since the last film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, yet this long-anticipated spotlight for Scarlett Johansson’s character is an apt way to return to the MCU. “Black Widow” looks far more like a dark action-thriller than we’re used to with Marvel films, and with a cast that includes Rachel Weisz, David Harbour and Florence Pugh, “Black Widow” could make the Marvel drought worth the wait.

‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ (July 16)