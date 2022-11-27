Coming soon: Culpeper filmmaker releases, "Saving Ana"

A new independent film by a Culpeper movie maker about missing and exploited women and children, “Saving Ana,” will premiere Dec. 8, at the Old Greenbelt Theatre in Maryland.

June Daguiso, founder of World Music & Independent Film Festival in Washington, D.C., directed, co-wrote, stars in and is executive producer of the feature film he said was many years in the making.

“When I wrote ‘Saving Ana,’ it affected me emotionally and it still does,” he said.

Daguiso collaborated on the project with the actor and recording artist, Dennis Walters Smith Sr., and it’s getting notice. Smith’s song for the movie, “Missing Children,” has been submitted for consideration of a nomination review in the category of “Best Original Song” for the 95th Academy Awards.

Smith, of Seneca Falls, N.Y., was notified by email of the consideration and said he is elated his song has been accepted for review.

“This is beyond excitement for June Daguiso and I,” he said. “The song ‘Missing Children’ would not have raised an eyebrow of Academy staff if it was not attached to this awesome film.”

The 1991 disappearance in Cape May, New Jersey, of 11-year-old Mark Himebaugh inspired Smith’s 1994 song and the case gained national attention. He received an award for the composition in 1996 at the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children in Arlington.

“Missing Children” remains relevant today and has found new exposure.

“Saving Ana connects society and its balance of family relationships in a powerful blend,” said Smith, an author and a veteran.

The song resonates from a passionate purpose to bring global awareness to child exploitation, trafficking and abduction, he said.

“It means my gifts from God are not in vain and was given to me for a purpose of reflection, focus on our children who are hurt so badly, and a sounding anthem that cries out: CHANGE IS NOW,” Smith wrote in an email.

“Saving Ana” will take viewers on a trip into “one man’s dangerous past and another man’s spiritual arrogance, journeyed upon twisted fate that could only have been spun on Divinity’s web of love,” imdb.com describes.

The film features human trafficking as well as the LGBTQ community, according to publicity from Daguiso, known to both film and music artists of the indie film industry globally.

Smith, in addition to writing its hit song, stars in the movie as a pastor faced with internal struggles that affect those he loves most.

Daguiso also stars, playing a pivotal role as a newly released inmate. He intertwines with other characters, leading to surprising twists, the director said.

Daguiso added he believes there is a particular reason he and Smith met, and that the film solidifies why.

“It was the idea and script creation discussions with Dennis back in March of 2022 that solidified and brought to life the film’s direction, purpose and social impact,” the director said.

Daguiso has experience in the field.

“I began filmmaking as a hobby and always aspired to be an actor growing up,” he said.

Originally from the Philippines, Daguiso came to the U.S. in 1979. His first two films, “Full Circle” and “Collide” brought in Grammy notice for original music composed by music director Frank “Cisco” Anderson, the movie director said.

Since 2007, Daguiso has written, produced, acted in and directed several feature and short independent films, listed at his imdb.com page.

He moved with his family from Charlottesville to Culpeper in 2004 after his son graduated from UVA. The move brought Daguiso closer to his work at a law firm in Washington, D.C. from which he retired in 2017 after 38 years.

In addition to making films, the local producer created and continues to organize two international film festivals in the greater D.C. Metro area, including World Music and Independent Film Festival, in its 14th year, he said.

Culpeper actress Tammy Barboza is host of the festival and one of the most talented actors involved in his films, Daguiso said. Barboza appears in a minor role in “Saving Ana.”

“Being a part of this talented and eclectic cast feels both impactful and gratifying, as in one piece of this film’s puzzle,” she said. “The plot of ‘Saving Ana’ takes a number of twists and turns—and all pieces need to fit in order to form a complete image of why and how Ana is saved, if at all.”

At the upcoming film premiere on Dec. 8, the audience can expect to be welcomed by a very talented cast and crew, the director said.

“Many people within the independent film industry are involved for the love of acting, music and filmmaking, and to bring to life for viewers topics and challenges many of us experience throughout our lives,” Daguiso said. “The movie is bound to affect the lives of many viewers.”

Immediately following the premiere, a Q&A session with Smith, Daguiso and other cast members will take place. The public is invited.

Get tickets at eventbrite.com/e/special-screening-of-saving-ana-tickets-452206641237 See the trailer for Saving Ana: youtube.com/watch?v=EkxjIckvBN8 To be considered for upcoming auditions of future independent films by Daguiso, contact masterjune540@hotmail.com.