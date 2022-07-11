Coming soon: weekend film series, free to public, returns Friday to Packard Campus

Free movies in the art deco Packard Campus Theater on Mount Pony return at long last, following a more than two-year pandemic pause, this Friday, July 15 with the 1972 Western, “Culpeper Cattle Co.”

In-person staffing has also come back in force to the Library of Congress National Audio Visual Conservation Center, situated on 45 acres just east of the Town of Culpeper on Mount Pony Road, fronting on Route 3.

Its parking lot was full during a recent visit, the deliberately plant and flower-infused property alive with spring.

The massive facility, with its own storied history, houses, preserves, restores, and shares the world’s largest collection of moving images and sound recordings, in the millions.

From that collection, a variety of select titles will again be shown weekends—kids movies, family-friendly titles for teens and older youth along with musicals, silent films with live organ accompaniment, Westerns, gray beard classics, comedies and more.

It’s some kind of return to normal for those who still enjoy a theater experience.

Folks back in the theaterThe popular public film series first launched in September 2008, recalled Jenny Paxson, a Packard Campus staffer and movie buff who handled theater publicity from the beginning. She retired during the pandemic.

The last movie to show before COVID shut everything down was a March 7, 2020 screening of Stanley Kubrick’s historical epic, “Spartacus,” from 1960, she recalled.

Attendance was 95 people in the 202-seat theater for the film starring Kirk Douglas as the Roman slave and gladiator. The award-winning actor had just passed away the month before at the age of 103, Paxson said.

It’s a livelier approach for the post-pandemic rebirth, featuring a half-month movie schedule of Packard Campus Pot Pourri, said Packard Campus Moving Image Curator Rob Stone during the recent visit. He has taken over theater publicity and programming, with an open door policy for suggested titles.

“For July, we want to run stuff we thought would be fun,” he said. “We just wanted to get folks back in the theater with Culpepper Cattle Company—forgive the extra ‘p.’ We just thought it would be fun, why not? Culpeper, Culpepper Cattle Co.”

Disney’s Pacific musical “Moana” for a matinee and the shark week classic, “Jaws” are on tap this Saturday, rounding out the weekend.

Elvis and Ann Margret co-star later this month in the very attractive “Viva Las Vegas” and the months ends with another historical epic highlight, “Lawrence of Arabia.”

Shows are every Friday and Saturday night at 7:30 with a 2 p.m. matinee Saturdays.

The Packard Campus Theater has a brand new screen since it last opened to the public, optimized for digital and film projection, along with new masking to fit the movie size.

There are new twinkle lights in the wall lining the aisles.

Projection equipment ran regularly during the pandemic though few were there to see the movies in the early days of shutdowns other than projectionist David March along with maintenance, security and cleaning crews who never left.

The organ used for silent films was totally refurbished during the pandemic, Stone said.

“It will be interesting to see the response,” he said of an audience returning for the films.

Stone handles film and sound acquisitions and heads up its DVD distribution program.

“We also have a film loan program, send prints out to be shown in theaters like ours in all over the world,” he said.

“It’s busier than all get out right now. All over the country they are anxious to do what we’re getting ready to do which is open up the theater and start showing movies again. Others are ahead of us on a little bit, but we’re raring to go.”

Remote work, projectsIn early days of COVID, many federal workers including at LOC, like in the private sector, shifted to remote working at home.

Stone, who just turned 65, said he was one of the first ones to go home March 12, 2020 because he’s over age 60.

Prior to remote working mandated, he and his colleagues had just discussed how they were going to replace the movie screens in the theater without interrupting too many shows.

“Well, we’re just going to have to close for a couple weeks,” Stone said. “Well, we didn’t have to do that, we closed for a couple years.”

Nitrate vault manager George Willeman, in charge of 124 vaults safekeeping the flammable early film, is back in the office full-time. The collection’s oldest films are stored in the former Cold War bunker in the multi-level structure in a mountain that opened 1969 as a Federal Reserve.

Over the pandemic, Willeman worked with a colleague on a project editing 400 short films from the silent era. He would check in weekly at the office, and more frequently as cases waned. Willeman said it is great to be back, quickly adding he would miss nitrate film specialist, Larry Smith, who recently announced he would be retiring Aug. 31.

“That is my good right arm,” Willeman said of Smith, who introduced “Spartacus” in the theater back in early 2020. Smith is married to Paxson, and the two are film enthusiasts.

Willeman said his wife and school-age son made it through COVID and home school, calling it an interesting experience.

“He survived second grade, did summer camp this week, is having a great time,” Willeman said.

The nitrate film manager is completing a project sorting and identifying pieces from a huge nitrate film collection the library acquired from Fort Lee, N.J. around the start of the pandemic. The titles will be put in a database and preserved on the Packard Campus.

“Mickey McGuire shorts, Lone Ranger things, a lot of B movies from the 30s,” said Willeman of what was in the collection. “Only the second known print of a film about a difficult epic, the Chosen Prince. One other print we have is in really bad shape, the one we got is nearly perfect.”

Theater experienceWith movies on Mount Pony returning, some doubt interest, that people aren’t going to the movie theater anymore, Stone said.

“That’s because most of them are kind of dumpy and there’s no showmanship. Here—there is,” Stone said. “That’s one of the things we want to do here is try to maintain, revive, strengthen the theater experience. When somebody comes here and sits down, they’re in a movie theater. It’s not a home theater in their basement, it’s not the local multiplex.”

The Campus Theater parking lot will open an hour prior to show time, the lobby 45 minutes prior and the theater will open half-hour before show time.

Guests must pass through a metal detector, large bags are not permitted. Children 12 and younger must be with an adult. Seating is first come, first served. The Library recommends moviegoers wear face masks.

Since opening, the art deco theater has shown films each week and screened more than 2,500 titles, except during COVID, when some 300 screenings were missed.

Look for themes in the coming months. August will be titles from the National Film Registry and September, Films of Future Past.

Check out Monsters Among Us in October, November Noir and a month of snow movies in December. Stone is handling publicity, posters and slide shows previews, taking over from Paxson.

“Jenny did such a great job want to make sure we continue to do it well,” Stone said.

Contacted Monday, Paxson admitted she felt out of the loop and like she should be doing things when she heard the theater was reopening. She recalled 14 years ago when she volunteered to handle the reservation line and create the fliers.

Paxson served as house manager through the years, along with Smith. She always enjoyed meeting the people who came, hearing their stories and answering questions.

“A movie is so much more enjoyable when you get to see it on a big screen in the dark with a group of people reacting to what they see,” she said.

Paxson also got to meet many interesting people who came to introduce movies, like Oscar-winning film historian Kevin Brownlow, former child actor Mary Badham (To Kill a Mockingbird) and Gordon Gebert (Holiday Affair, Chicago Calling).

“It was always a treat to hear the silent film accompanists and the live musical acts that performed at the theater. I’m very happy that it’s opening again and Larry will introduce at least one more film in August before he retires. Plus, we will be there in the audience often!”