Lovers of classic rock and original blues are in for a treat this weekend with a pair free, curated, music programs screening in the Packard Campus Theater in the Library of Congress National Audio Visual Conservation Center on Mount Pony in Culpeper.

Retired Packard Campus video archivist Bill Rush will be traveling back to Culpeper from his home in California to introduce both.

“Rock & Roll on the Ed Sullivan Show” sold out the last time the theater showed in 2018, and Rush had promised to show it again, until the pandemic happened, and he retired.

A reprise of the selection of the best rocking acts from the popular primetime variety show return to the theater at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

“It was very popular and we had to close the gates into the parking lot because the theater was filled to capacity,” Rush said in an email. “The audience really enjoyed it, lots of singing. I was bombarded with requests to show the program immediately afterwards. I promised to show it before I retired, but didn’t get a chance due to the pandemic.”

The Ed Sullivan Show (CBS, 1948-1971) was a landmark television program, and unquestionably one of the most important chronicles of mid-20th century popular culture, according to Library of Congress publicity.

The LOC Motion Picture, Broadcast and Recorded Sound Division acquired master material – original 16mm kinescopes and 2-inch video tape – of all 1030 hours of the show from the former owner, Sofa Entertainment. The Division simultaneously arranged to purchase new Beta SP preservation video copies.

This program of rock and roll legends will include Bo Diddley, Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Sam, Cooke, The Everly Brothers, Fats Domino, The Beatles, The Beach Boys, The Rolling Stones, The Doors, Sly and the Family Stone, The Band, The Temptations, The Supremes, Santana, and Ike & Tina Turner.

An afternoon of Mississippi Delta Blues will reprise for the Saturday 2 p.m. matinee in the Packard Campus Theater. First will be “Good Morning Blues” (1977), a one-hour documentary produced by Mississippi Public Broadcasting, hosted by B.B. King.

The LOC Film, Audio, & Video Labs did an HD restoration on the documentary previously shown in 2013.

The second show for Saturday will be, “Alan Lomax Mississippi Delta Blues.” Rush created the hour-long compilation from rare video field recordings captured by the great American Folklorist & archivist Lomax during a trip to the Delta in 1978. He captured some of the last original Blues performers.

“The original tapes were processed in the lab, I recognized blues legends: RL Burnside, Sam Chatmon, & Otha Turner. Both blues programs were originally filed in the mid to late 1970s and seemed to compliment each other,” said Rush.

The retired Packard Campus video archivist lived and worked in Culpeper 2010-2020, and programmed many of the Video compilations screened there. Prior to, Rush worked over 30 years in Hollywood, including 16 years as a Film & Video Archivist at Warner Bros.