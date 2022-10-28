"Frankenstein," "Rosemary's Baby" this weekend in Packard Campus Theatre

The Packard Campus Theatre in Culpeper will end its October film series, “Monsters Among Us,” with a creak, a scream, a clang and a bang for Halloween weekend.

At 7:30 p.m. tonight, Oct. 28, it’s a new restoration copy of the Art Noveau-inspired, “Suspiria” (20th Century-Fox, 1977).

Dario Argento’s masterpiece is gold standard of the giallo horror style, the story of Suzy, a young naïve student new to Italy attend a prestigious ballet school that may be run by a coven of ancient witches. Suspiria is the last film to be shot in true Technicolor, according to film series organizers from Library of Congress Packard Campus for Audio Visual Conservation in Culpeper.

The sultry color palette creates a kaleidoscope of vibrant reds and pale blues that carry the tone of the film. This a unique experience, presented in a new restoration that is so colorful that one may believe that now color-blind when they leave the theater to look back at the world outside the film (152 minutes).

At 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, it’s the classic, “Frankenstein” (Universal, 1931) with LIVE musical accompaniment by Ben Model. The original film did not have a musical soundtrack, so the theater will provide one, live, for an organ that rises from the stage.

Boris Karloff stars as the screen’s most memorable monster in what many consider to be the greatest horror film ever made (B&W, 70 minutes).

Return at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday for “Rosemary’s Baby” (Paramount, 1968). This wildly entertaining nightmare, faithfully adapted from Ira Levin’s best seller, stars a revelatory Mia Farrow as a young mother-to-be who grows increasingly suspicious that her overfriendly elderly neighbors (Sidney Blackmer and an Oscar-winning Ruth Gordon) and self-involved husband (film auteur John Cassavetes) may be hatching a plot against her and her baby.

It’s pure psychological horror at its best, elegant in a way that is no longer seen now. Presented from an IB-Tech 35mm print (color, 137 minutes).

Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult for the free screenings. Seating is first-come, first-served. Wearing face masks is recommended. Patrons must go through an “airport style” security check; no large parcels, purses or backpacks are permitted.

The Packard Campus is located at 19053 Mount Pony Rd. Access to the parking lot begins one hour before show time, entrance to the building 45 minutes before, and the theater opens for seating 30 minutes before curtain.