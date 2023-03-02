The Library of Congress Packard Campus Theater in Culpeper takes patrons to the star-lit streets of Broadway and back again to Hollywood Boulevard for its free, weekend film series in March.

“Some our most memorable movie experiences started not in Hollywood, but on Broadway,” according to publicity. “The Great White Way has often led to Tinseltown.”

This month, the Packard Campus Theater looks at some of the best plays that ever hit the boards on or near 42nd Street in the Big Apple, and then found their way onto to the silver screen in California.

There will be good musicals and dramatic plays with all the best writers, directors and actors, programmers promise.

“The Music Man” and “My Fair Lady” are on tap along with “A Streetcar Named Desire,” showing Friday night, and “A Few Good Men.”

Special screenings will include, “Get Your Man,” on the restoration work of Huck Penzell, and “Superman” as part of CulpeperCon at the Culpeper Library.

“So grab a seat (I suggest the orchestra, we have no balcony) and enjoy a visit to Broadway thanks to Hollywood,” organizers say.

Films are at 7:30 p.m. every Friday and a 2 p.m. Saturday family matinee followed by a 7:30 p.m. screening. Children 12 and under must be with an adult. Seating is first-come, first-served. Patrons must go through an “airport style” security check, and no large parcels, purses or backpacks are permitted.

The Packard Campus is at 19053 Mount Pony Rd. Access to the parking lot begins an hour before show time, entrance into the building 45 minutes before and the theater opens for seating 30 minutes before the curtain. Do not arrive early and queue at the gate. No guns are allowed on the federal property.

The Library of Congress Packard Campus of the National Audio-Visual Conservation Center in Culpeper oversees one of the largest collections of motion pictures in the world. The collection spans the entire history of cinema.

March movies on Mount Pony

“A Streetcar Named Desire” (Warner Bros, 1951)

Friday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee Williams play about the experience of Blanche DuBois, a former Southern Belle, debuted on Broadway in 1947, Elia Kazan directed the 1951 film starring Vivien Leigh and Marlon Brando. Black & White, 125 minutes.

“Annie” (Columbia, 1982)

Saturday, March 4 at 2 p.m.

Little orphan Annie jumped off the comic pages and onto the Broadway stage in 1977. John Huston directed the film version with Albert Finney, Carol Burnett, and Bernadette Peters. Color, 128 minutes.

“Chicago” (Miramax, 2002)

Saturday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Roxie Hart, the center of the crime drama, first appeared on Broadway in 1926. The play would be filmed in 1927, in 1942 (as “Roxie Hart”) and in 2002, Bob Fosse brought his 1975 Broadway musical version to the screen with Renee Zellweger, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Richard Gere. Color, 113 minutes.

“The Odd Couple” (Paramount, 1968)

Friday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m.

There was a time that playwright Neil Simon was the king of Broadway, and the stage version of this film in 1965 is perhaps his best, or at least his best known. Walter Matthau and Jack Lemmon took on the roles of Oscar and Felix for the initial filming of the play, but there have been many other incarnations. Color, 124 minutes.

“A Raisin in the Sun” (Columbia, 1961)

Saturday, March 11 at 2 p.m.

Sidney Poitier and Ruby Dee starred in the Broadway production about a Black family’s struggle in poverty-ridden Chicago. The two stars also appear in the highly regarded film adaption made in 1961. Black & white, 128 minutes.

“The Music Man” (Warner Bros, 1962)

Saturday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Meredith Willson pays homage to his Iowa roots with this tale of a con man acting as a traveling salesman who gets caught, not so much by the law as by his heart strings. A Tour de force for Robert Preston when it opened on Broadway in 1957, they wisely brought him along for the film version. Color, 151 minutes.

“Hedwig and the Angry Inch” (New Line Cinema, 2001)

Friday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Hedwig first appeared Off-Broadway in 1998 and had to wait until 2014 to hit the Great White Way again. The film version came between those times and is John Cameron Mitchell’s show: He co-wrote the play, wrote the movie and directed it as well as starring as the title character. Color, 92 minutes. R rated.

“Get Your Man” (Paramount, 1927)

Saturday, March 18 at 2 p.m.

Dorothy Arzner directed and Clara Bow stars in this film that was one of the last restorations worked on by the late James Cozart and NAVCC staff member Huck Penzell, who passed away in December. Huck’s NAVCC Film Lab colleagues pay tribute to him with some remembrances and the screening of this film. Black & white, silent, 60 minutes (plus an opening program). Live musical accompaniment by Makia Matsumura.

“Cabaret” (Allied Artists, 1972)

Saturday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Joel Grey reprises his role from the original 1966 Broadway production in this film, but much of the film was re-written with a number of the musical numbers jettisoned. But the film has Bob Fosse directing and Liza Minnelli in her greatest role. Color, 124 minutes.

“A Few Good Men” (Columbia, 1992)

Friday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Ok, we think you can handle the truth: Aaron Sorkin’s military drama debuted on Broadway in 1989. It became a Rob Reiner directed film in 1992 with great performances from Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson and Demi Moore. Color, 138 minutes.

“12 Angry Men” (United Artists, 1957)

Saturday, March 25 at 2 p.m.

It started out as a TV episode of the Studio One anthology series in 1954 and was quickly was adapted and played on the stage, reaching Broadway in 2004. The classic film came along in 1957 directed by Sidney Lumet with a who’s who of American character actors led by Henry Fonda. Black & white, 96 minutes.

“Superman” (Warner Bros, 1978)

Saturday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m.

The NAVCC Packard Campus Theater helps celebrate CULPERCON. Christopher Reeve does an excellent job bringing Clark Kent and his alter ego to the screen. Reeve wasn’t the first, not the last, but probably the best. Marlon Brando, Gene Hackman and Glenn Ford add to the mix. Color, 143 minutes.

“My Fair Lady” (Warner Bros, 1964)

Friday, March 31 7:30 p.m.

George Bernard Shaw’s play “Pygmalion” made it to Broadway in 1914, and was filmed in 1938. Lerner and Lowe kept much of the dialogue, but added songs and gave the film a new name. The musical premiered on Broadway in 1956 and made Julie Andrew a star. She was not held over for the film version, Audrey Hepburn stepped into the role, but Rex Harrison marvelously was. Color, 170 minutes.