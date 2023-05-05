“It’s a Disaster!” is the theme for this month’s free film series at the Library of Congress Packard Campus Theater in Culpeper.

“Some of the best films ever made that feature a catastrophe! On land, air or sea, Hollywood can always find a way to get itself into trouble, and audiences love it,” according to publicity.

“Natural disasters, sinking ships (oops, spoiler alert), or just bad guys messing things up, May is going to be a pleasant disaster! Twisters, earthquakes, flood and a number of in-flight events will make the month a complete disaster.”

The Packard Campus Theater offers a film every Friday at 7:30 p.m., a matinee on Saturdays at 2 p.m. followed by a 7:30 p.m. screening. Programs are free and the matinee shows are family friendly. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Seating is first-come, first-served basis.

Patrons must go through an “airport style” security check, and no large parcels, purses, backpacks or pocket knives are permitted. Federal law prohibits the possession of any firearm or other dangerous weapon at this Federal facility.

The Packard Campus is located at 19053 Mount Pony Road. Access to the parking lot begins one hour before show time, entrance into the building 45 minutes before and the theater opens for seating 30 minutes before the curtain. Please do not arrive early and queue at the Packard Campus gate.

NOW SHOWING: May movies on Mount Pony

Tonight at 7:30: “Twister” (Warner Bros, 1996). Nothing like a good tornado to bring an estranged couple back together. Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt star as exes brought back together to track tornadoes. Can they save Oklahoma, and their marriage? Color, 113 minutes.

Saturday, 2 p.m.: “San Francisco” (MGM, 1936). Chicago had Mrs. O’Leary’s cow, the city by the Bay had the worst earthquake to hit the always shaky California. A fire caused by the big rumble interrupts a love story but eventually Clark Gable and Jeanette MacDonald find happiness. Black & white, 115 minutes.

Saturday, 7:30 p.m.: “The Poseidon Adventure” (20th Century-Fox, 1972). An all-star cast aboard the S.S. Poseidon on its final voyage, but disaster strikes and what happens is exactly what we all wished would have happened in every episode of “The Love Boat.” Gene Hackman leads the group of 1970s superstars. Color, 117 minutes.

Friday, May 12, 7:30 p.m.: “Airport” 1975 (Universal, 1974). Somewhat of a sequel to Airport (1970), this film about a midair collision is the basis for many parodies, even though they are oh, so serious in this film. One clue to staying away from air disasters….keep clear of George Kennedy (who is featured in all of the Airport movies). Color, 107 minutes.

Saturday, May 13, 2 p.m.: “The High and the Mighty” (Paramount, 1954). One of John Wayne’s best performances and one of director William Wellman’s greatest efforts. Disaster isn’t instant in this one, giving all time to reflect on their lives. You’ll be whistling the theme song when you exit the theater. Color, 147 minutes.

Saturday, May 13, 7:30 p.m.: “Airplane!” (Paramount, 1980). What can be said about a film that pays homage to past disaster films and starts a whole resurgence of not only movie parodies but also serious disaster films? Surely, a film screening not to be missed. I know, don’t call me Shirley. Color, 86 minutes

Friday, May 19, 7:30 p.m.: “The World, the Flesh and the Devil” (MGM, 1959). More post-disaster than disaster, a miner emerges from a cave-in (a disaster in itself) to discover that most of mankind has been destroyed by a nuclear holocaust. The talented Harry Belafonte, who shows he is more than just a singer, stars. Black & white, 95 minutes.

Saturday, May 20, 2 p.m.: “The Johnstown Flood” (Fox, 1926). The print ad for the film says it all: “Eight towns destroyed, 12,000 lives sacrificed, scenes of terror and moments of inspiring heroism. Disaster sought to separate them but heroism reunited them, the thrilling romance of a boy and girl who survived the terrifying experience.” Black & white, 60 minutes (plus short subjects). Print courtesy of George Eastman Museum. Musical accompaniment by Ben Model.

Saturday, May 20, 7:30 p.m.: “Speed” (20th Century-Fox, 1994). Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper and Sandra Bullock star in this iconic summer blockbuster about a bus wired to blow-up if it goes under 50mph. Hold onto your seat, this film moves! Color, 116 minutes.