'Its alive'—crowd packs Culpeper theater for 'Frankenstein' with live organ music

A full house relished an unusual screening Saturday of Boris Karloff as the monster in “Frankenstein,” featuring live organ accompaniment by Ben Model.

The biggest crowd since free movies resumed earlier this year post-pandemic gathered in the 200-seat Packard Campus Theater in Culpeper for a matinee showing on the big screen of the 1931 film made without a musical score.

“We’re slowly getting our audience back,” introduced Rob Stone, moving image curator for the Library of Congress Packard Campus for Audio Visual Conservation, located in the former Federal Reserve on Mount Pony.

Frank Whale directed “Frankenstein” for Universal Pictures a couple of years into the sound era, Stone said of its lack of a soundtrack. Silent films had no dialogue, but they always had an underscore, he said.

“Sound came in and all of a sudden you had dialogue, but no music,” Stone said, introducing Model, one of the classic film world’s leading silent film accompanists. He played Saturday in Culpeper on a digital Wurlitzer that emerged from the bottom of the stage.

Mood lighting around the vintage-looking instrument made for a dramatic presentation Saturday as did Model’s improvisation, filling in spooky sounds and a dark, screeching score at all the right moments for the horror film based on the Mary Shelley (1797-1851) novel from 1818.

Not having a score was not a creative choice, Model said. It was more about the technology of the time as well as a studio’s budget. Universal Pictures was among the last to convert to sound pictures and had expended a humongous budget the year before for 1930’s, “All Quiet on the Western Front.”

There was a movement away from underscores at the time, Model said, as studio leaders feared audience members wouldn’t know where the music was coming from. It was also a complicated process to mix music. That was the way it was for five-six years, Model said, except for at RKO, where David Selznick hired Max Steiner as musical director.

“For him, music was important,” Model said, mentioning the amazing score in 1933’s “King Kong.”

A lack of scores in films was probably fine for a while but not for contemporary audiences who expected music to glue them to the emotion of a film, the musician said.

Model previously played a similar improvisational accompaniment for 1931’s “Dracula” with Bela Lugosi, but never for “Frankenstein”—until Saturday night in Culpeper.

“I don’t know if it will work—we will find out,” he said, promising to provide “some seasoning” here and there during shadowy scenes in the gothic-looking moving picture. “Let’s see—maybe we’ll discover it’s alive, the score’s alive!”

The famous line was delivered most effectively in the 90-minute black-and-white movie and the spooky music made it wickedly better. The organ playing earned Model a standing ovation and made for a true cultural experience enjoyed by a rapt audience, young and old, the weekend before Halloween.