'L.A. Noir' in November at Packard Campus Theater

It’s a dimly-lit, but stylish notion that “L.A. Noir” is the theme for the weekend series of free cinema for November in the art deco-style Packard Campus Theater.

Los Angeles, the City of Angels, is ground zero for film noir, according to press from moving image curator Rob Stone, on the Library of Congress Packard Campus of the National Audio Visual Conservation Center, located in the former federal reserve at Culpeper’s Mount Pony.

“From the pages of a Raymond Chandler novel to the embodiment of his detective Philip Marlowe on the big screen, L.A., the city itself, has been a main character,” according to Stone’s release. “The seedy, dark side of Los Angeles explained in books found the perfect mate with film noir, a genre that put shadows and mood to the forefront.”

This month the Packard Campus Theater highlights Film Noir, specifically those set in L.A., Stone’s birthplace, he told the crowd at last weekend’s “Frankenstein” screening with organ of the upcoming series. Get ready for a really good series of detective movies with a lot of shadows and shady people, Stone said.

It will be a selection of classic noir, but also pre-noir and neo-noir set in a place Raymond Chandler called “A nice neighborhood to have bad habits in.”

The series will offer a film at 7:30 p.m. every Friday, a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturdays followed by a 7:30 p.m. screening. Programs are free and matinee shows will be family friendly. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Seating at the screenings is on a first-come, first-served basis unless otherwise noted.

The theater will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day and on Friday, Nov. 25.

Wearing face masks is recommended. Patrons must go through an “airport style” security check, and no large parcels, purses or backpacks are permitted.

The Packard Campus is located at 19053 Mount Pony Road in Culpeper, Virginia. Access to the campus parking lot begins one hour before show time, entrance into the building begins 45 minutes before, and the theater opens for seating 30 minutes before the curtain. Please do not arrive early and queue at the Packard Campus gate.

The LOC Packard Campus oversees one of the largest collections of motion pictures in the world, according to the release. Acquired primarily through copyright deposit, exchange, gift and purchase, the collection spans the entire history of the cinema.

Since 2008, the art deco theater located at the Packard Campus has shown films each week and screened more than 2,500 titles. The programs highlight the best in cinema, including silent films, Hollywood classics, kids’ cartoons and foreign films.

November Packard Campus Theater Schedule

Friday, Nov. 4, at 7:30 p.m.—”The Player” (Warner Bros, 1992)

L.A. Noir is about the city’s underbelly… and where better to start than at a movie studio. Tim Robbins stars and Robert Altman directs. Color, 124 minutes. Rated R.

Saturday, Nov. 5, at 2:00 p.m.—”The Big Sleep” (Warner Bros, 1946)—National Film Registry

Humphrey Bogart, Lauren Bacall star in the film based on the book by Raymond Chandler. Perhaps the quintessential L.A. Noir film. B&W, 114 minutes.

Saturday, Nov. 5, at 7:30 p.m.—”Harper” (Warner Bros, 1966)

A different detective, the same city. Paul Newman stars in what he called “A Bogie kind of film.” Also stars Julie Harris, Janet Leigh, Robert Wagner, Shelley Winters and Lauren Bacall. Color, 121 minutes.

Saturday, Nov. 12, at 2:00 p.m.—”Double Indemnity” (RKO Radio, 1947) -NFR

Director Billy Wilder filmed a Raymond Chandler novel to excellent result. Fred MacMurray and Barbara Stanwyck star in what many consider the standard for film noir. B&W, 107 minutes.

Saturday, Nov. 12, at 7:30 p.m.—”Devil in a Blue Dress” (Columbia-TriStar 1995)

The film’s tagline: “In a world of black and white, Easy Rawlins is about to cross the line.” Denzel Washington plays Rawlins, and he learns it ain’t so easy. Color, 102 minutes. Rated R.

Friday, Nov. 18, at 7:30 p.m.—”L.A. Confidential” (Warner Bros, 1997) — NFR

Based on the James Ellroy novel, the author a fitting successor to Raymond Chandler. A tale of corrupt cops and a shady town, not good tourism bureau material. Color, 138 minutes. Rated R.

Saturday, Nov. 19, at 2:00 p.m.—”Sunset Blvd.” (Paramount, 1950) — NFR

Many critics feel this is the best movie about Hollywood, others think it is top shelf film noir. Either way, director Billy Wilder and stars William Holden and Gloria Swanson deliver a masterpiece. B&W, 110 minutes.

Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7:30 p.m.—”Mulholland Drive” (Universal, 2001)

Writer-Director David Lynch adds an element of surrealism to his take on L.A. noir. Naomi Watts stars. Color, 146 minutes. Rated R.

Saturday, Nov. 26, at 2:00 p.m.—”Who Framed Roger Rabbit?” (Disney, 1988) — NFR

Funny, even cartoonish, take on the City of Angels. Between the laughs, pay attention to the story and the style, it is absolutely L.A. Noir. Color, 104 minutes.

Saturday, Nov. 26, at 7:30 p.m.—”Chinatown” (Paramount, 1974) — NFR

Jack Nicholson brings a rightful conclusion to our look at L.A. Noir. Private detective Jake Gittes uncovers corruption dealing with California’s most sought after commodity… water. Color, 131 minutes. Rated R.