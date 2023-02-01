"Love" in every title for free February films in Packard Campus Theater

Love is in the air for Valentine’s Day and on the movie screen for February.

This month, the Packard Campus Theater celebrates good feelings with a month long look at films with “love” in the title.

“You’ll laugh and you’ll cry. Most often it will be a romantic love, but occasionally a strange love. So if you love movies and you love love, this is a good month for you,” according to a press release.

“Love in the Afternoon” will screen two times. Gary Cooper and Audrey Hepburn appear in the Billy Wilder directed film, screening at 7:30 p.m. this Friday. The French chime in with their version, also known as “L’amour, l’après-midi,” showing Feb. 18.

There will be spies in love, automobiles in love, mad doctors in love and just plain “Love” with Greta Garbo and John Gilbert.

The Library of Congress Packard Campus Theater in Culpeper offers free films every Friday at 7:30 p.m., a family-friendly Saturday matinee at 2 p.m. followed by a 7:30 p.m. screening.

Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Seating is first-come, first-serve. Wearing face masks is recommended. Patrons must go through an “airport style” security check and no large parcels, purses or backpacks are permitted. Federal law prohibits the possession of any firearm or other dangerous weapon at this federal facility.

The Packard Campus is located at 19053 Mount Pony Rd. Access to the parking lot begins one hour before show time, entrance into the building 45 minutes prior and the theater opens for seating 30 minutes before curtain. Please do not arrive early and queue at the Packard Campus gate.

The Library of Congress Packard Campus of the National Audio-Visual Conservation Center in Culpeper oversees one of the largest collections of motion pictures in the world. Acquired primarily through copyright deposit, exchange, gift and purchase, the collection spans the entire history of cinema.

Since 2008, the art deco theater located at the Packard Campus has shown films each week and screened more than 2,500 titles. The programs highlight the best in cinema, including silent films, Hollywood classics, kids’ cartoons and foreign films.

February films:

“Love in the Afternoon” (Allied Artists, 1957)

Friday, Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

A bit of May-December (well, at least October) love between Gary Cooper and Audrey Hepburn. Directed by Billy Wilder. Black & White, 130 minutes.

“Love Me Tender” (20th Century Fox, 1956)

Saturday, Feb. 4 at 2 p.m.

Who doesn’t love a good Elvis movie? And this is his first. Is it a western or a musical? It is a good story about how complicated love can be… with a few songs thrown in. Black & White, 89 minutes.

“From Russia with Love” (United Artists, 1963)

Saturday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

America (and the world) fell in love with Sean Connery as the suave spy James Bond. This is the second film in the series and John F. Kennedy named the source novel as one of his favorites. Color, 115 minutes.

“Love & Basketball” (New Line Cinema, 2000)

Friday, Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Quincy and Monica love each other, but also love basketball. Which is the greater love? We shall see. Written and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. Color, 124 minutes.

“The Love Bug” (Disney, 1968)

Saturday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m.

In 1968, America had, just the past year, experienced “the Summer of Love” and amore was on everyone’s mind. “Make love, not war” was the motto, and even automobiles got in the act. Herbie the Love Bug stars. Make sure to wear your love beads and bell bottoms. Color, 108 minutes.

“Women in Love” (United Artists, 1969)

Saturday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Two friends fall in love with two very different sisters, to equally different results. Ken Russell directed, with Alan Bates and Oliver Reed as the two friends and Glenda Jackson and Jennie Linden as the sisters. Color, 132 minutes. Rated R.

“To Sir, with Love” (Columbia, 1967)

Friday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Sidney Poitier portrays a somewhat reluctant teacher who cares so much for his students that they fall in love with him. A feeling he returns. Lulu sings the theme song and it nails the mood of the film. Color, 105 minutes.

“Love” (MGM, 1927)

Saturday, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m.

What says love, at least on the silver screen, more than Greta Garbo and John Gilbert? A story that shows us sometimes love makes us do the wrong things. Accompanied by the Laurel & Hardy short, “Love’ Em & Weep” (Hal Roach-Pathe, 1927). Black & White, 82 plus 18 minutes. Live musical accompaniment by Andrew Simpson.

“Love in the Afternoon” (Warner-Columbia, 1972)

Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Wait! Didn’t we already show this? No, this is the 1972 French film also known as “L’amour, l’après-midi.” Director Eric Rohmer’s tale of a happily married man that still dreams of other women, but dreams soon become reality. Color, 97 minutes. Rated R.

“Punch-Drunk Love” (Sony, 2002)

Friday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Love can be less than hearts and flowers and is often complicated. Adam Sandler takes a more serious posture, with Emily Watson and Philip Seymour Hoffman. Color, 95 minutes. Rated R.

“Mad Love” (MGM, 1935)

Saturday, Feb. 25 at 2 p.m.

Love can make you do the worst things, and no more so than with a demented surgeon engaging in bizarre surgery to push a woman from her husband into his own arms. Peter Lorre is the twisted doctor. Accompanied by the short, “Freshman Love” (Warner Bros, 1931). Black & White, 68 plus 29 minutes.

“Dr. Strangelove” (Columbia, 1963)

Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb. An odd look at the Cold War and how many truly enjoyed it. Stars Peter Sellers, George C. Scott, Peter Sellers, Sterling Hayden and Peter Sellers. Black & White, 95 minutes.