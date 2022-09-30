'Monsters Among Us' for October films in Packard Campus Theater

“Monsters Among Us” is the thrilling theme for October for the free weekend film series in the Packard Campus Theater in Culpeper.

The frightfully federal venue will concentrate on presenting monsters, but not always the kind usually imagined.

From classic monsters like “Frankenstein” to a more domestic one like the husband in “Gaslight,” each screening will present someone or something that would be better not met, according to event publicity.

It is being billed as a month of “Monsters Among Us” to prepare we mortals in body and spirit for the holidays at the end of the year.

The series will offer a film 7:30 p.m. Fridays and a 2 p.m. Saturday matinee followed by a 7:30 p.m. screening. Programs are free and the matinee shows will be family friendly. Children 12 and under must be accompanied Seating is first come, first served.

Wearing face masks is recommended. Patrons must go through an “airport style” security check, and no large parcels, purses or backpacks are permitted.

The Packard Campus is located at 19053 Mount Pony Rd. Access to the campus parking lot begins one hour before show time, entrance into the building 45 minutes before the show, and the theater opens for seating 30 minutes before curtain.

The Library of Congress Packard Campus of the National Audio-Visual Conservation Center oversees one of the largest collections of motion pictures in the world, according to a release. Acquired primarily through copyright deposit, exchange, gift and purchase, the collection spans the entire history of cinema.

Since 2008, the art deco theater located at the Packard Campus has shown films each week and screened more than 2,500 titles. The programs will again highlight the best in cinema, including silent films, Hollywood classics, kids’ cartoons and foreign films.

OCTOBER SCREENINGS

SATURDAY, OCT. @ 1, 2 p.m.

Gaslight (MGM, 1944)

Not all monsters are ugly, and not do just physical harm. Charles Boyer plays with Ingrid Bergman sanity in this George Cukor directed classic. B&W, 114 minutes.

SATURDAY, OCT. 1 @ 7:30 p.m.

Psycho (Universal, 1960)

It would be giving away too much to tell who the monster is in this Alfred Hitchcock film. But best to stay out of the shower. B&W, 109 minutes.

FRIDAY, OCT. 7 @ 7:30 p.m.

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (Allied Artists, 1956)

The monsters come from outer space. We will be screening both this, the original cult favorite, and its well-made remake. B&W, 80 minutes.

SATURDAY, OCT. 8 @ 2:00 p.m.

Monsters, Inc. (Disney-Pixar, 2001)

Some monsters for the kids. What Pixar did for toys, it does again for monsters. Color, 93 minutes.

SATURDAY, OCT. 8 @ 7:30 p.m.

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (MGM, 1978)

Few remakes stand up compared to the original but this one does. This time the invaders are in color! Color, 115 minutes.

FRIDAY, OCT. 14 @ 7:30 p.m.

The Night of the Hunter (United Artists, 1955)

Robert Mitchum looks like a good guy but he is one of the creepiest monsters you’ll ever see on the screen. Sole directorial credit for actor Charles Laughton. B&W, 93 minutes.

SATURDAY, OCT. 15 @ 2:00 p.m.

The List of Adrian Messenger (Universal, 1963)

An all star cast (can you tell who’s who under all the make-up?) appear in this mystery film. Are the deaths murder? Is there a monster among them? B&W, 98 minutes.

SATURDAY, OCT. 15 @ 7:30 p.m.

The Cremator (Czech, 1969)

The title gives away not only who is the monster but how he goes about his debauchery. Made in Czechoslovakia, and released not long after the Russian invasion of that country… theatergoers there then truly had monsters among them. B&W, 95 minutes.

FRIDAY, OCT. 21 @ 7:30 p.m.

Get Out (Universal, 2017)

Rose’s new boy friend meet her parents and begins to feel uneasy, but he misconstrues the reasons why his fears are valid. Color, 104 minutes.

SATURDAY, OCT. 22 @ 2:00 p.m.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (Disney, 1993)

Tim Burton brings his unusual twist to the holidays, not that we all haven’t experienced a nightmarish Christmas before. Color, 76 minutes.

SATURDAY, OCT. 22 @ 7:30 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (Orion, 1991)

Anthony Hopkins shows us that monsters can look like normal people, and Jodie Foster proves that normal people can handle monsters… eventually. Color, 118 minutes.

FRIDAY, OCT. 28 @ 7:30 p.m.

Suspiria (20th Century-Fox, 1977)

Dancing monsters? No, but dancers subjected to the acts of a monster, yes. Remade in 2018, we will be screening the original made in 1977. Color, 152 minutes.

SATURDAY, OCT. 29 @ 2:00 p.m.

Frankenstein (Universal, 1931)

The classic monster movie made in the early days of the talkies when there was talking but no underscore. Musician Ben Model will provide an underscore live on the Packard Campus Theater’s theater organ. B&W, 70 minutes.

SATURDAY, OCT. 29 @ 7:30 p.m.

Rosemary’s Baby (Paramount, 1968)

A young newlywed mother experiences terror from the monster within and from the monsters on the outside. Halloween may not much creepier. Color, 137 minutes.

For general Packard Campus Theater information, call (540) 827-1079 ext. 79994 or (202) 707-9994. Request ADA accommodations five business days in advance at (202) 707-6362 or ADA@loc.gov. In case of inclement weather, call the theater information line no more than three hours before show time to confirm cancellations.