National Film Registry focus for January movies in Packard Campus Theater

January’s free weekend screenings in the Library of Congress Packard Campus Theater will celebrate the National Film Registry. Some of the featured titles were added recently by the Librarian of Congress designating motion pictures that are “culturally, historically or aesthetically” significant.

The films, added annually to the registry, are at least 10 years old and American produced. The Librarian makes 25 yearly registry selections after conferring with members of the National Film Preservation Board and a cadre of Library specialists, per terms of the National Film Preservation Act.

The New Year starts off today this Friday with, “Now, Voyager” a classic from the Golden Age of Hollywood and an often requested title by Packard Campus Theater patrons, according to publicity. The rest of the month will show off the variety and quality of films on the Registry.

From the cute (“The Little Mermaid”), to the edgy (“Shaft”), from dancing (“Saturday Night Fever”) to swashbuckling (“Cyrano De Bergerac”) and super heroes (“Iron Man”) the January screenings will truly highlight the Registry and American filmmaking in general.

Treasures will be found throughout the month and by the time Indiana Jones arrives with the final film of the month, “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

The Packard Campus Theater offers a film every Friday at 7:30 p.m., a matinee on Saturdays at 2 p.m. followed by a 7:30 p.m. screening. Programs are free and matinee shows are family friendly. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Seating is first-come, first-served.

Wearing face masks is recommended as the theater is open to 100% capacity. Patrons must go through an “airport style” security check, and no large parcels, purses or backpacks are permitted. Federal law prohibits the possession of any firearm or other dangerous weapon at this facility.

The Packard Campus is located at 19053 Mount Pony Road in Culpeper. Access to the campus parking lot begins one hour before show time, entrance into the building begins 45 minutes before the show, and the theater opens for seating 30 minutes before curtain. Please do not arrive early and queue at the gate.

Here are the January screening from the “National Film Registry.”

Now, Voyager (Warner Bros, 1942)

Friday, Jan. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

A classic Bette Davis film that also features Paul Henreid and Claude Rains. Davis, through help from therapy, grows from a spinster to a strong independent woman. B&W, 117 minutes. Added to the NFR in 2007.

All Things Equal #3: A program of short films

Saturday, Jan. 7 at 2:00 p.m.

The National Film Registry includes a wide variety of films in addition to the Hollywood features included in this month’s screenings. Some of the more esoteric titles will be featured in this program that highlights short subjects on the Registry. B&W and Color, 120 minutes.

Saturday Night Fever (Paramount, 1977)

Saturday, Jan. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

John Travolta’s breakout film that also helped create the Disco Era. The Bee-Gees provided most of the music for the film and the success of the movie’s soundtrack reinvigorated their career. Travolta’s famous white suit has often been parodied. Color, 119 minutes. Added to the NFR in 2010.

Shaft (MGM, 1971)

Friday, Jan. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Gordon Parks directed this often violent detective film starring Richard Roundtree. The success of the film led to a series of action films with African-American leads, a genre that became known as “Blacksploitation,” including a number of Shaft sequels. Isaac Hayes sets the mood with the Oscar winning theme song. Color, 100 minutes. Rated R. Add to the Registry in 2000.

The Little Mermaid (Disney, 1989)

Saturday, Jan. 14 at 2:00 p.m.

The story of mermaid Ariel who, against her father’s wishes, makes contact with humans. This film led to a resurgence in the popularity of Disney feature cartoons, due in part to the great musical score and songs by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman. Color, 83 minutes. Just added to the Registry.

The Sting (Universal, 1973)

Saturday, Jan. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Robert Redford and Paul Newman team up for a second and last time with results equal to their first pairing in Butch Cassidy & The Sundance Kid. A couple of con men seek to outdo mobster Robert Shaw. Marvin Hamlisch provided the score that tapped into ragtime music and made Scott Joplin a star again. Color, 129 minutes. Added to the Registry in 2005.

Wings (Paramount, 1927)

Friday, Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Carla Bow and Charles “Buddy” Rogers star in a love story set during the Great War. Director William Wellman, who flew in WWI, expertly balanced the love story and the action sequences. The film won the first Oscar for Best Picture. B&W, 111 minutes. Added to the Registry in 1997. Silent with musical accompaniment by Ben Model.

Goonies (Warner Bros, 1985)

Saturday, Jan. 21 at 2:00 p.m.

Inspired by the success of treasure seeking films such as “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” and featuring some of the same talent as the Jones films. This time it is a group of kids that have many adventures following a treasure map. Color, 114 minutes. Added to the Registry in 2017.

Iron Man (Paramount, 2008)

Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

“Iron Man” not only brought Robert Downey, Jr.’s career back to life but also started the frenzy of Marvel Comic based films. Famed comic book author Stan Lee co-created the character. Color, 126 minutes. Just added to the Registry.

Cyrano De Bergerac (United Artists, 1950)

Friday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

The often humorous but ultimately tragic story of the secret love Cyrano de Bergerac has for the lovely Roxanne. Jose Ferrer, in one of his greatest roles, portrays the swordsman with the big nose. B&W, 113 minutes. Just added to the Registry.

Dances With Wolves (Orion, 1990)

Saturday, Jan. 28 at 2:00 p.m.

Kevin Costner directs and stars in this tale of a Union Army officer that gains a mutual respect with a tribe of Sioux. The film was generally well received by native Americans, in no small part to the use of actual Indian languages (Lakota and Pawnee). It was the first western to win an Oscar for Best Picture since 1931. Color, 181 minutes. Added to the Registry in 2007.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (Paramount, 1981)

Saturday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m.

George Lucas’ homage to the movie serials of the 1940s. Throw in his buddy Steven Spielberg to direct and his Star Wars actor Harrison Ford to play the central character and you end up with a great adventure film. Led to a number of sequels including the forthcoming “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” Color, 115 minutes. Added to the Registry in 1999.