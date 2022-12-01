No business like snow business theme for December movies on Mount Pony

“There’s No Business Like Snow Business” is an apropos theme for the December film series in the Packard Campus Theater.

Highlights of wintery movies coming this month to the Library of Congress National Audio Visual Conservation Center on Mount Pony in Culpeper include “Frozen,” “Doctor Zhivago” and “The Revenant.”

The final week before the holiday theater closure will be spent screening some great Christmas classics, albeit still with plenty of snow, including “A Christmas Story” and “White Christmas,” screening Dec. 17.

“In ‘White Christmas,’ Bing Crosby and company sing of snow as they travel by train to Vermont, only to discover upon arrival that there is no snow,” according to an LOC release.

“No fear on that account with the Packard Campus Theater this December, there will be snow abundant. Don’t just dream of a white Christmas but a whole month of film screenings with snow as the main attraction.”

Movies will screen at 7:30 p.m. Fridays, and on Saturdays, a 2 p.m. matinee and 7:30 p.m. show. Programs are free and matinees will be family friendly. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Seating at the screenings is first-come, first-served basis.

Wearing face masks is recommended in the theater. Patrons must go through an “airport style” security check, and no large parcels, purses or backpacks are permitted.

Federal law prohibits the possession of any firearm or other dangerous weapons at this federal facility, according to the recent release. This includes the parking lot, all roads, trails and grounds and applies to off-duty law enforcement officers and concealed carry permit holders, according to the Library of Congress.

The Packard Campus is located at 19053 Mount Pony Road in Culpeper. Access to the campus parking lot begins one hour before show time, entrance into the building begins 45 minutes before and the theater opens for seating 30 minutes before curtain. Please do not arrive early and queue at the Packard Campus gate, the release stated.

The Library of Congress Packard Campus of the National Audio-Visual Conservation Center oversees one of the largest collections of motion pictures in the world. Acquired primarily through copyright deposit, exchange, gift and purchase, the collection spans the entire history of the cinema.

Since 2008, the art deco theater located at the Packard Campus has shown films each week and screened more than 2,500 titles. December programs will again highlight the best in cinema, including silent films, Hollywood classics, kids’ cartoons and foreign films, as follows:

‘Sky Pilot’ (First National, 1921)

Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

King Vidor directed this snowbound film about a preacher (a “sky pilot”) who helps Colleen Moore walk again after a tragic accident. Shot, with an abundance of the white stuff, in Truckee, California. Black & white, 77 minutes. Plus added short subject. Live musical accompaniment by Andrew Simpson.

“Frozen” (Disney, 2013)

Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2:00 p.m.

Not one, but two Disney princesses and a talking snowman! Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Snow Queen” reimagined featuring a fine cast of voice actors led by Kristen Bell. Throw in good animation, great songs and you have another Disney classic. Color, 102 minutes.

“The Revenant” (20th Century-Fox, 2015)

Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Left out in the cold by his fur trading “friends,” Leonardo DiCaprio fights the elements and a bear. Survival and vengeance are both on his mind. Color, 156 minutes.

“The Ascent” (International Film Circuit, 1977)

Friday, Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Soviet partisans try to survive a cold Russian winter, and do so contending with their German Nazi occupiers. B&W, 117 minutes. Russian and German, with English subtitles.

“Doctor Zhivago” (MGM, 1965)

Saturday, Dec. 10 at 2:00 p.m.

David Lean’s epic tale of the Russian Revolution but also of loves won and lost during tumultuous times. Omar Sharif and Julie Christie star. Color, 197 minutes.

“The Thing” (Universal, 1982)

Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Director John Carpenter’s favorite film, a sentiment echoed by his admirers. Kurt Russell is a member of a U.S. research station in Antarctica (told you there was snow this month) that battle an alien life form. Color, 109 minutes. R rated.

Christmas in Connecticut (Warner Bros, 1945)

Friday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Barbara Stanwyck’s Christmas will turn into one big lump of coal unless she can navigate her deception. She writes about the perfect housewife, but now must become one for returning war hero Dennis Morgan. B&W, 101 minutes.

“A Christmas Story” (MGM/UA, 1983)

Saturday, Dec. 17 at 2:00 p.m.

Christmas 1940, the last for America before war takes over the holidays for the next five years. Young Ralphie hopes to get the Christmas present his mother told him was out of the question. Color, 93 minutes.

“White Christmas” (Paramount, 1954)

Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Two war buddies help out their old commanding officer with a lot of singing and dancing. Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye are the buddies, and Rosemary Clooney and Vera Ellen are a pair of sisters that jump in and help. Spoiler Alert: Bing will sing “White Christmas”… a couple of times. Color, 120 minutes.