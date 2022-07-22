 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Second week back, Packard Campus films cancelled due to COVID

Projection room LOC

Inside the film-projection room of the Packard Campus Theater at the Library of Congress' National Audio Visual Conservation Center on Mount Pony in Culpeper. Following a more than two-year pandemic reprieve, the theater resumed free screenings July 15, but just cancelled its July 22-23 shows due to COVID rates.

 CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT

In just the second week back after its long pandemic darkening, the Library of Congress' Packard Campus Theater in Culpeper will again close due to COVID-19 and the recent rise in cases.

Meaning, Elvis fans will have to wait to see him in "Viva Las Vegas." A sad state of affairs.

At the Packard Campus, National Audio Visual Conservation Center Moving Image Curator Rob Stone made the announcement before noon Friday, reporting that the federal Centers for Disease Control's COVID-19 Community Spread Level for Culpeper County is now "high."

“Out of an abundance of caution and to safeguard the health of the public and Packard Campus employees, the public screenings for this weekend at the Packard Campus theater are cancelled,” Stone said in a statement. “We will continue to monitor the CDC status and will provide updates for future screenings on a week-by-week basis.”

According to CDC data, nearly 71 percent of Culpeper County residents are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Data for July 22, 2022, also places Culpeper near the top of the list of Virginia localities contributing to the state's COVID cases.

At 4,201/100,000 cases, Culpeper is much higher than counties to the north that contribute the most cases to the state total, according to the CDC.

No. 1 for the most cases is Fairfax County, with 2,654/100,000 cases.

