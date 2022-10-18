Sequel to 2018, early release screening for youth of "Black Panther 2" at Culpeper Regal

An exclusive early release watch party of “Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever” will take place Nov. 10 at Culpeper Regal Theater on South Main Street.

Culpeper-area entrepreneur and youth leader Brandon Miles is back with his latest free event for local kids and teens.

He’s looking for the community to support the effort, a sequel to his 2018 buyout of the local theater for “Black Panther.” The youth event will honor Chadwick Boseman, who portrayed TChalla in the hit Marvel film, following the actor’s unexpected death Sept. 3, 2020 from colon cancer.

A time for reflection, but also for fun.

“I had to do it since the first one went so well, plus with Chadwick passing away it was only right. It’s almost like we are celebrating his life like we would do with one of our own in our community,” said Miles.

He is a 2006 Culpeper County High School graduate and founder of The Sneaker Thrifts boutique and event space, recently back in Fashion Square Mall in Charlottesville. The business hosted homecoming celebrations last weekend for Charlottesville-area youth there.

The Culpeper Black Panther screening next month is a continuation of an effort to provide fun and constructive activities for local youth, especially in the wake of the closure during COVID of the bowling alley and skating rink.

Marvel Studios in July unveiled the trailer for the sequel—set to “No Woman No Cry”—to fans at Comic-Con in San Diego at which director Ryan Coogler paid tribute to Boseman.

“The impact that he made on this industry will be felt forever,” he said, in an Associated Press article.

After the massive success of “Black Panther” in 2018, plans for a sequel were quickly set into motion. Those were altered after Boseman’s sudden passing.

The studio said it would not recast his role of T’Challa.

Returning for the sequel, which officially opens Nov. 11, will be Letitia Wright, who plays T’Challa’s brainy sister Shuri, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett, AP reported.

Miles said he’s changing up his local Black Panther event this year by hosting a two-hour pre-event prior to the movie in a venue close to the theater, TBA.

There will be corn hole, music, food and Meet the Black Panther. At 7 p.m. on Nov. 10, the group will walk to the Regal to watch “Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever.” Miles is excited for the sequel event in Culpeper, and is asking for donations at gofundme.com/f/-forever

Movie admission, pizza and snacks will be free for youth 18 and younger who are able to recite a Black History fact.

“It’s about that time again! With the success of the first buyout … we will be buying out ‘Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever” … one day early of the actual release date! Please donate anything that you can as this will be a FREE event for kids!

“We hope to see you there,” Miles said.