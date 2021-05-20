Town lease dispute with Regal set for trial as Culpeper theater reopens Friday

Regal Culpeper Four reopens Friday on Main Street with a variety of viewing entertainment choices suited for most audiences following the prolonged pandemic shutdown of 2020.

Movie titles were put on the marquee earlier this week for the first time in many months.

The theater reopening will occur in spite of the fact that the town of Culpeper in February terminated its lease with the theater chain for the facility. It is situated on town property and was several months in arrears for rent.

The lease termination approved by town council led to an ongoing federal breach of contract civil lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Charlottesville brought by Regal against the town seeking $75,000. It claims the town took advantage of the lease arrangement based on theater sales in the midst of a global pandemic.

Regal contends it never closed permanently, but could not be open to the public due to COVID-19 restrictions and the lack of an interested audience or new films to show. The company, learning of the lease termination, paid the town more than $50,000 in back rent even though it was closed for many months.

Its lawyers then filed suit.