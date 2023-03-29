A meet and greet will be held this Friday in Culpeper for a movie being filmed in the area this summer by a new homegrown production company.

“Written by Mike” is a short film by Ryan Cudahy about the relationship struggles of two young couples involving anxiety, trauma and mental illness and how they overcome it.

Extras are being sought for the project to be filmed in Culpeper and Fredericksburg, with a focus on craft brewery site locations.

Funding and managing the short film is Laughing Horn Productions, a Reva-based company formed last year by James Laughorn, chef and owner of Grill 309.

The restaurant, located next to the Culpeper State Theater, will host Friday’s film launch event from 5-9 p.m. at 309 S. Main St.

Attendees can meet the cast and crew of “Written by Mike,” sign up to be an extra and learn how to sponsor or get involved with the short film project.

Cudahy, in a video posted on the film’s Facebook page, said writing the movie several years ago started as a therapeutic exercise and turned into so much more. He said he is really passionate about the movie, based on his past relationships.

The movie has turned into a way to support local businesses around Virginia, Cudahy said, specifically craft breweries. A marketing assistant for the city of Fredericksburg, the filmmaker previously worked in video production for the Apple TV show, “Swagger,” filmed in Richmond.

A second meet-and-greet will be held 5-9 p.m., April 6 at Fredericksburg Square.