Museum reopens with look at area's baseball history

A year after the national lockdown began, the Fredericksburg Area Museum’s doors are open for regular hours again. And the museum is offering new exhibits focused on the recreational life of area Virginians.
On March 1, FAM returned to its pre-COVID hours after multiple shutdowns and restrictions to keep visitors and its staff safe. Most recently, the museum closed at the beginning of the year for regular maintenance and to prep new exhibits.
One of those exhibits is “PlayBall! America’s Pastime in Fredericksburg,” and it is now open to the public. It’s a new way to look at the area’s history—from the baseball diamond.
For more than 160 years, area residents have played, watched, listened to and loved the sport of baseball.
“The game is woven into the fabric of our region’s community,” museum spokeswoman Caroline Ford said.
The exhibit was prompted by the recent arrival of the Fredericksburg Nationals baseball team. It walks visitors through the early roots of the game in the region, the area’s greatest athletes and the history of local leagues. Then it looks into the future with items related to the new Fredericksburg Nationals team.
Art Silber, owner of the Fredericksburg Nationals, loaned his personal, autographed baseball collection, along with other team-related items. Ford called “PlayBall!” the brainchild of Silber and museum President Sara Poore.
Culpeper County’s own Baseball Hall of Famer, home-run slugger and rocket-fast center fielder John Preston “Pete” Hill is expected to be featured in the next iteration of the museum’s baseball exhibit, later this year.
The museum exhibits are part of a five-year research project involving Germanna Community College and Dovetail Cultural Resources that began in 2020. The project also features a History Wall at the Fredericksburg Nationals’ new ballpark and a series of local baseball-history videos being produced by Germanna.
In that series, Culpeper’s Hill is the topic of a short film—https://youtu.be/i_T5Z1VaJIk—that will be seen this season on the big screen at the Fredericksburg Nationals ballpark.
Hill, who played and managed teams in baseball’s Negro leagues from 1899 to 1925, was considered by sportswriters to be one of the three best outfielders of his era, including Ty Cobb and Tris Speaker. The Hill video is part of a loop of locally-produced videos about area players that is included in FAM’s exhibit.
“Partnering with the FredNats, Dovetail and the Fredericksburg Area Museum has allowed Germanna to support history, scholarship and baseball in one full swing,” Janet Gullickson, president of Germanna Community College, said Thursday. “The ballpark’s History Wall tells a relatively unknown story about the area’s past and also lifts up America’s favorite pastime. We expect it to bring knowledge and entertainment to thousands of fans.”
Germanna sponsored the multi-part project.
Germanna, the FredNats, Dovetail and the museum partnered on research, planning, video work. They’re planning outreach, starting next fall, to the area’s public-school students so they can learn—virtually—about the area’s baseball history.
The first part of the school outreach will focus on African Americans’ contribution to the sport, including Culpeper’s Pete Hill and King George’s Al Bumbrey, an all-star with the Baltimore Orioles in the 1970s and 1980s.
The FredNats ballpark’s History Wall, unveiled last fall, is open for public viewing.
Another new FAM exhibit opening this spring commemorates the 300th anniversary of the founding of St. George’s Episcopal Church. On April 3, “St. George’s: The Church, The Square” opens at FAM.
The museum is continuing its virtual efforts, Ford said. Throughout February, FAM offered virtual concerts through its Facebook page that proved popular. Also a hit are the virtual field trips offered through the museum for children in kindergarten through fifth grade.
FAM also has visitor favorites still available, including the “These Old Walls” exhibit, which uses a combination of then-and-now photography to bring local history to life.
Though the museum is resuming regular hours, pandemic restrictions are still in place. Visitors are required to wear a mask. Those who want a completely contactless experience can purchase tickets and merchandise online.
Ford said the exhibits are set up in a socially distant manner, with a single way through so no visitors cross paths. While it may look different, FAM “offers the same outstanding museum experience” as before COVID-19, she said.
The staff has been instituting safety measures for a year now, and reached a point recently when opening fully was allowed by the state government. The museum felt confident it could protect staff and visitors, Ford said.
“It means everything,” she said about fully reopening. “We have such a dedicated, small staff. And it means everything to open up and bring education and history, and really, a sense of community back.”
Virginia-based free-lance writer Lindley Estes enlivens the pages of The (Fredericksburg) Free Lance-Star. Culpeper Star-Exponent staff writer
Clint Schemmer contributed to this report.