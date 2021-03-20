Museum reopens with look at area's baseball history

A year after the national lockdown began, the Fredericksburg Area Museum’s doors are open for regular hours again. And the museum is offering new exhibits focused on the recreational life of area Virginians.

On March 1, FAM returned to its pre-COVID hours after multiple shutdowns and restrictions to keep visitors and its staff safe. Most recently, the museum closed at the beginning of the year for regular maintenance and to prep new exhibits.

One of those exhibits is “PlayBall! America’s Pastime in Fredericksburg,” and it is now open to the public. It’s a new way to look at the area’s history—from the baseball diamond.

For more than 160 years, area residents have played, watched, listened to and loved the sport of baseball.

“The game is woven into the fabric of our region’s community,” museum spokeswoman Caroline Ford said.

The exhibit was prompted by the recent arrival of the Fredericksburg Nationals baseball team. It walks visitors through the early roots of the game in the region, the area’s greatest athletes and the history of local leagues. Then it looks into the future with items related to the new Fredericksburg Nationals team.