5th Saturday Open Mic & Jam this weekend at Waddell church

Waddell Church jam

The Rev. Mac, Lynne Mauss of Lake of the Woods and Leon Thompson of Culpeper lead a group singalong during a 5th Saturday Open Mic & Jam at Waddell Church in Rapidan.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Waddell Memorial Presbyterian Church in Rapidan returns musically at 6 p.m. Saturday with 5th Saturday Open Mic & Jam.

The public is welcome to come out to share food and music at this popular gathering held the past dozen years.

Musicians and performers attend from Orange, Greene County, Madison, Albemarle and as far as D.C. and Farmville, according to a church statement.

Beginning musicians are encouraged to perform in front of an audience, and seasoned music veterans often form impromptu groups, peforming everything from Gospel, bluegrass, to classics, old favorites, even karaoke.

Sing-alongs are encouraged, as well as solos and original offerings.

For more information, call Pastor Charles McRaven at 434/973-4859.

