Affrolachian On-Time Music Gathering returns this week to Nasons

The Affrolachian On-Time Music Gathering is celebrating its fourth year with a series of virtual and in-person outdoor nightly concerts beginning this Wednesday, Sept. 22 through Sunday, Sept. 26

The gathering, known affectionately as The Thang by attendees, started in 2018 on the farm of Donnie and Dena Jennings in the village of Nasons in Orange County.

The couple wanted to provide a private retreat for Black string band musicians and their allies, ending with a public weekend concert, according to an arts release.

This year’s live concert series will feature acoustic musicians: bluesman Corey Harris of Charlottesville, Sara G (banjo, songwriter) of the DC area, David Wade and Blue Ridge Union (old-time and originals) of Madison, MSG (roots music and originals) of Hampton, Earl White (fiddler, old-time), of Floyd, Justin Golden (songwriter, banjo), of Richmond and Dena Jennings (banjo ukulele, early 20’s style originals).

Food, music, collaboration, rest, hiking the trails or the labyrinth are free to the musicians invited to attend. Generally, they are musicians with whom Dena Jennings met and performed during her travels.