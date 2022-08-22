Blue Ridge Chorale names new director

Established in 1967, the Blue Ridge Chorale has a new leader for 2022.

The regional singing group in a release Sunday said it was happy to announce Melanie Bolas as the new choir director.

Bolas brings a lot of experience to the Blue Ridge Chorale as its former assistant director, the release stated. She is a music teacher in Spotsylvania County and also active with the choir in her church.

“We are excited that Melanie Bolas is joining us as Music Director!” according to the release.

Chorale accompanist Brittany Bache is in her 10th season with the chorale. In the past 20 years, she has played in local churches and for schools and theater groups.

The Blue Ridge Chorale, open to all ages and backgrounds, is celebrating its 55th year as a regional community choir, having originally formed as The Choral Society of Culpeper. The singing group has since expanded to include singers from seven Central Virginia counties.

They join voices in presenting classic and modern, secular and sacred selections, drawing on the works of great composers, both present and past, according to a Christmas concert program last year at Culpeper Baptist Church.

Blue Ridge Chorale will begin its new season Aug. 29. All interested singers are welcome to join in on practices at 6:30 p.m. Mondays at Culpeper United Methodist Church, 1233 Oaklawn Dr. in Culpeper.

This is a temporary new location while renovations are being done at Culpeper Baptist, according to Tracy Anderson, with the Chorale. The singing group hopes to host performances in December back at CBC. Info about upcoming concerts will be released once locations are confirmed, she said.

Register through Sept. 12 for the fall singing season at brcsings.com/registration/ or in person during practice.

The chorale’s new director replaces former chorale director C. Alexander “Alex” Smith, a former music and worship leader at Culpeper Baptist Church.