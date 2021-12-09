Blue Ridge Chorale presents Christmas Concert

Oh, Holy Night and Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas were among the musical selections performed last Sunday at a Christmas Concert by Blue Ridge Chorale at Culpeper Baptist Church.
Director for the past five years, C. Alexander Smith led the festive program with assistant director Melanie Bolas, music teacher at Chancellor Elementary School in Fredericksburg.
She is also choir director at her home church, St. Matthew Catholic in Spotsylvania.
Smith is a lifelong musician who has performed with the VCU Opera Theater Co. and more recently, Riverside Center for the Performing Arts.
Chancellor Elementary 5th graders contributed to last Sunday's concert in Culpeper, directed by Bolas, performing, "Snow," by Teresa Jennings.
Brittany Bache accompanied on piano, for her ninth season with the chorale. In the past 20 years, she has played in local churches and for schools and theater groups.
Assistant accompanist Kathy Pellegreen is a music teacher and choral instructor who has also served as organist since 1997 at Lake of the Woods Church.
"Mary, Did You Know?" were among the other Blue Ridge Chorale selections along with Nutcracker Jingles by James Pierpont.
Soloist Lisa Zinn performed "I Am But A Small Voice," by Odina Batnag.
Bolas also directed selections by Voices of Blue Ridge, a new select group of members.
Blue Ridge Chorale formed in 1967 as The Choral Society of Culpeper and has since expanded to include singers from seven Central Virginia counties. They join voices in presenting both classic and modern, secular and sacred, drawing on the works of great composers, both present and past, according to a concert program.
Interested in singing with the Blue Ridge Chorale? Spring rehearsals begin Jan. 24 at Culpeper Baptist Church. Register starting Jan. 10 at brcsings.com or contact 540/718-4252 or info@brcsings.com