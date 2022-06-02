Bouncing back, Blue Ridge Chorale performs Spring Concert

The Blue Ridge Chorale returned with triumphant voices for its recent Spring Concert at Culpeper Baptist Church.

Nearly 300 attended the May 22 performance in the sanctuary, the community choir’s second show with an audience since December 2019.

Musical selections included, “O Love” with soloists Lisa Zinn and Sue Bridges; “What a Wonderful World,” Hymn of Peace and “Too Good” from Wicked.

A dramatic finale featured a Phantom of the Opera medley with Culpeper high school student guest singers: Lia and Shannon Fowler, Ethan Zellers and Christian Soderholm.

These were some of the same students that performed in the high school drama of Les Mis earlier this year. Such wonderful talent, said Blue Ridge Chorale treasurer Wanda Osborn.

The choir is rebuilding members coming out of the two-year pandemic, she said.

“Before the pandemic we were 70 voices strong. This season we had 38 voices and five guest singers,” Osborn said.

“It was difficult for the BRC to continue to perform during COVID. We rehearsed in two separate groups, wore masks, and distanced per CDC regulations. We recorded virtual concert videos and posted them online.”

Donations and concert income have dwindled.

Finally, in December of 2021, the Chorale was able to again perform before a live audience.

The Blue Ridge Chorale exists to provide cultural and musical enrichment to its members and the community, primarily by presenting vocal concerts. It also exists to lift the hearts and minds of listeners through song, Osborn said.

The all-ages community chorale has been serving Culpeper and surrounding counties since 1967. The group is led by Music Director C. Alexander Smith, Assistant Director Melanie Bolas, Chorale Accompanist Brittany Bache, and Assistant Accompanist Kathy Pellegreen.

Rehearsals begin Aug. 29 for the winter season. New singers are welcome. See brcsings.com/registration/

