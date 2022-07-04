Boyz II Men play private concert in area July 4 weekend

The multi-platinum, Grammy-winning R&B crooners from Philadelphia, Boyz II Men, entertained locals with all their favorite songs during a dazzling private concert this July 4 weekend at a birthday party on Lake Manassas in Nokesville.

Culpeper music producer and filmmaker Gordon Humphrey was among the lucky few who attended the VIP event capped by fireworks Saturday in Prince William County with an estimated crowd of 150 people, he said.

Culpeper Has Talent finalist and local performing artist Bailey Hayes opened the event, playing several songs on a deck poolside at the residence. He said he played a bunch for music.

"The night was unreal!" Hayes said.

He is also on tap Monday afternoon in Yowell Meadow Park, playing for the Fourth as part of a local lineup music fest 4:30-7:30 also featuring Mo Safren, Kiaya, Enya Angerholm and Tanner Carlton.

Boyz II Men founding member Shawn Stockman led the trio at Saturday’s Northern Virginia celebration with band members Wayna and Nathan Morris.

The trio performed from a large, professional stage for the exclusive Humphrey surmised was expensive to orchestrate. The band agreed, and urged attendees to enjoy themselves!

Humphrey, creator of up and coming “Mystery Deep” feature film, called the R&B concert such a rare and intimate performance with such a superstar group.

“I’m still pinching myself and Bailey being a part of it made it so much better—best 4th of July weekend ever,” Humphrey said.

The founder of Culpeper Has Talent voiced his usual support for local talent.

“I am beyond proud of Bailey and how far he has come as a musician,” Humphrey said. “From the time I first met him at the CHT Grand Finale in its first year, I knew he was someone to watch. Now, there’s almost no one in our area who hasn’t seen him perform. He’s a worker!”

In 1991, Boyz II Men debuted on Motown Records with the album Cooleyhighharmony, featuring Motownphilly and It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday.

The album sold more than seven million copies and won a Grammy Award, according to Britannica.com. In 1992, their recording of “End of the Road,” from the movie soundtrack of Boomerang, spent 13 consecutive weeks in the No. 1 slot on Billboard pop chart, eclipsing the previous record set by Elvis Presley for “Don’t Be Cruel” and “Hound Dog” in 1956.

