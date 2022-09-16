Brian Welch of Korn coming to Culpeper for conversation on addiction, family, redemption

A founding member of a Grammy-winning California alternative metal band is bringing his personal story of faith, fatherhood and redemption for a special one-night conversation at Culpeper County High School.

Brian “Head” Welch, guitarist and singer-songwriter with Korn, will sit down with leaders from Mountain View Community Church for the free program at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 in the school auditorium.

He will talk about his rise to fame, his fall into addiction and family struggles, and how his life was redeemed and restored, according to event publicity.

Welch recounted the experience in a 2018 documentary, “Loud Krazy Love.”

Mountain View CC Orange Campus Director Josh Bowen saw the movie and wanted to share its message with the community.

“Extremely powerful story walking away from that lifestyle, the drugs, the alcohol, his coming to Christ and where that journey has taken him,” Bowen said in a phone interview this week with the Star-Exponent.

“Very raw—so I got one of those crazy ideas, let me see if Brian will come himself and tell the story.”

With another campus in Culpeper, Mountain View Community Church since founding nearly 20 years ago has been active in providing faith-based services for alcohol and drug addiction. It operates RESTORE support groups in five counties and is committed to opening a local recovery treatment center for women.

Mark Jenkins is lead pastor at Mountain View Community Church. He hopes people who wouldn’t darken the door of a church might come to the event with Welch.

“I am hoping (the 1,100-seat auditorium) fills up with young people recognizing the delusion and grandeur of popularity, fame and money being the ticket to freedom,” Jenkins said.

For the Korn rock star, that was his ticket into addiction and bondage, the pastor said.

As portrayed in the documentary, Welch left that lifestyle after his daughter was born.

“I was just scared I was going to screw up the kid, like I was screwing up myself,” he says in the documentary of his addiction to meth. “I couldn’t stop being bad to my body, stop these addictions. I had become an animal.”

Welch became a single father after his wife left to continue the lifestyle. The singer’s ex-wife died last year from her long struggle with substance use disorder.

Upon leaving Korn back in 2005, Welch was invited by a friend to go to church.

“I thought Christians were like Ned Flanders from The Simpons,” he said in the documentary.

The pastor had jeans on, and the message of forgiveness resonated with Welch.

When Welch returned to Korn in 2013, he came back in a stronger place, said Bowen.

“He could be a stronger influence in the room, come back after walking in faith for six years,” the church leader said. “He used that to create opportunities to share freedom from addiction and new life in Christ.”

Welch will delve into the details during the upcoming conversation. Organizers hope it will reach into people’s hearts and give them hope.

There are so many in the community dealing with a range of mental health challenges, Jenkins said.

“Despair doesn’t really drive you to take a next step toward recovery, only hope does,” he said. “For me, as a believer I recognize that hope is the fuel of faith and faith is what drives me. When I don’t have hope, my faith wavers. When I listen to his story, it gives me hope.”

The goal is to reach the community, Bowen said.

“Pretty much everybody in this community can connect to some part of his story. If it allows them to find the answers to make positive steps in the direction for their family—that’s a win,” he said.

A music group, Truth, will open the program with a few songs followed by the interview with Welch. The program is also a fundraiser toward a down payment on a mortgage for that long-term recovery treatment center for women the church hopes to open sometime in the not-too-distant future.

Raffle tickets are now on sale for two electric guitars donated by Jewell Tone Music, located at 203 N. Main St. in Culpeper. Welch will play and autograph the guitars before the drawing at the Oct. 1 program.

Only 1,000 raffle tickets will be sold for $20 at herestores.com/donate, at the door the night of the event or in advance at: Mountain View Community Church in Culpeper, Xpress Copy in Culpeper or at Jewell Tone, 203 N. Main St.

Allied professionals and nonprofit groups helping folks with addictions will be on site at the program if anyone wants local help.

“He doesn’t pull any punches,” said Jenkins of the Korn singer. ”It’s not just about the church, it’s not just about the home, this is about watching people get free and he has a very hope-filled message he is able to bring. He comes with some authority, he’s been walking in this for a long time, the freedom.”

Sponsors of the program include Culpeper Baptist Church, the Sheriff’s Office, Demolition Services Inc. and Koon’s Automotive.

CARS—Christ-Centered Addiction Resources—is the branch of the ministry that has been working to open the treatment center. Jenkins said they are moving toward buying property for the facility. The guitar raffle will add to the momentum, and the program with Welch sounds like it will add to the solution.

“Through his work with the band Korn, Brian Welch helped to write the soundtrack for millions of youths 20 years ago,” Bowen said.

“This is an opportunity where Brian wants to help write a new soundtrack for lives that are struggling.”