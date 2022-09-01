Bring on the beverages and barbecue—Hop N Hog is Sept. 25 in Culpeper

The Hop N Hog Culpeper Block Party & BBQ Competition is back on the burner for 2022.

Focused on food and drink, the family-friendly festival will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at the railroad depot in the heart of downtown Culpeper’s historic district. Hop N Hog premiered in 2018.

Culpeper Renaissance Inc., the event’s sponsor, urges folks to bring your friends and family to enjoy live music, the best in local and regional barbecue, favorite local breweries, craft beers and Virginia cider, along with a selection of fine wines, adult lawn games and a kid’s corner.

As one highlight, Hop N Hog will feature five local pit masters bringing the (sweet) heat to the competition—Burnt Ends BBQ, Humble Soul BBQ, Uncle Bob & Sweet T’s BBQ, Uncle Elders BBQ and Native Shire BBQ.

The critics will include a Kansas City Barbecue Society judge. This is serious business, according to CRI.

Attendees will select a Battlefield Auto “People’s Choice” winner while enjoying savory samples for $2 per tasting. Each pit master brings their own unique blend of spices and flavors.

“You are sure to try something that will leave you wanting more!” CRI said in a statement.

Providing the hops to wash down the hog will be Beer Hound Brewery, Far Gohn Brewing Co., Old House Brewing, WAR Craft Brewery and Son of a Bear Cider.

Virginia Eagle will pour crowd favorites like Devil’s Backbone, Bold Rock Cider, Bud Light and more. Culpeper’s Vinosity will also be there with its fine wines—a crisp sauvignon blanc, s fruity rosé or s dry pinotage.

Other culinary options at Hop N Hog will be Fabulous Foods’ brick-oven pizza and soft-serve ice cream, and Mexican fare from Mi Ranchito.

“We are extremely excited to welcome back Hop N’ Hog!” Hop N’ Hog Committee Chairman Jon Krawchuk said.

“Our team has been working hard to make sure that Culpeper enjoys—once again—the best BBQ our area has to offer,” Krawchuk said. “When you add in live music, games, prizes, vendors and the chance to cast your vote for the best BBQ, it’s a recipe for a great time. There’s no better way to welcome the fall season.”

Downtown Culpeper, which is a Great American Main Street Award winner, is known for its natural beauty and historic charm.

That make it the perfect stage for this end of summer, kick-off-to-fall Block Party and BBQ Competition, CRI said.

Mark Vollten and The Scenic Roots will open the day, playing folk, rock and reggae-inspired originals. A Washington, D.C., band, Keeton, will take the stage at 2:30 p.m., delivering pop nostalgia and danceable music inspired by ‘90s rock and alternative hits.

Adult attendees can play cornhole and ladder toss and for the kids, free face art by Sandy’s Face Painting.

Caricature artist Daniel Ryman will be on site along with a mobile aerial silks unit from State Climb, axe throwing and more.

Participating vendors will be from Historic Smoke Cigars and Lounge, ViVa Hand-Crafted Jewelry, Salvage Wood Designs, Gringo Mama Salsa and BBQ sauces and seasonings by Grandpa Foods.

Advance tickets for $15 are now on sale at Vinosity, Far Gohn Brewing and at Eventbrite; see Hop N’ Hog. Tickets at the gate are $20. Children 12 and younger get in free. Your ticket includes a complimentary drink for people 21 and older.

All are welcome, but please remember: no pets and no coolers.

Event sponsors include the Town of Culpeper, Culpeper Human Services, Kid Central, Far Gohn Brewing, Kelly & Philip Thornton—RE/MAX Crossroads, Culpeper Star Exponent, 103.1 WJMA, 105.5 SAM-FM, Culpeper Times, UVA Community Credit Union, CARS Automotive, Cherry Street Building Supply, Merchant’s Grocery Company, and The Signature Team of RE/MAX Regency.

Details? Call 540/825-4416 or visit culpeperdowntown.com, CRI Downtown on Facebook, and Instagram at @culpeperdowntownva.