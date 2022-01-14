CCPS students selected for All-District Band

Auditions were held virtually Dec. 4 for All-District Band and many Culpeper County Public School students earned a place.

Virginia Band and Orchestra Directors Association District XIII spans Albemarle, Amherst, Buckingham, Culpeper, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson, and Orange counties as well as the city of Charlottesville.

Band students from this district are eligible to audition for placement in the annual District XIII All District Band.

From Culpeper County High School, the following band students were successful in their auditions for Concert Band:

Clare Toner—8th chair Flute; Brendan Reyes—11th chair Clarinet; Emmy Brown—15th chair Clarinet; Chassidy Aberdeen—22nd chair Clarinet; Shaylynn Hibbert 28th chair Clarinet; Pluto Stedman—2nd chair Baritone Saxophone; Claire Davis—2nd chair French Horn; Alex Bonner—3rd chair French Horn; Nicholas Luces—4th chair French Horn; Izzy Hallberg—2nd chair Trumpet; Seth Massey—7th chair Trumpet; Elijah Harrington—10th chair Trumpet; Henry Weast—11th chair Trumpet; Anthony Braeden—3rd chair Trombone; Wilfredo Choc Hidalgo—4th chair Trombone; Emily Csontos—2nd chair Baritone; and Leah Knott—3rd chair Percussion.

Chosen from CCHS for the Symphonic Band were Matthew Chacon—2nd chair Tuba and Grey Myers—3rd chair Percussion.

In addition, Matthew Chacon and Grey Myers are eligible to audition for All-Virginia Band at James Madison University in February.

The following Eastern View High School Band students were successful in their auditions:

The following EVHS Band students were successful in their auditions:

For Symphonic Band: Jack Steisslinger—1st chair Clarinet; Ian Larkin—1st chair Trumpet; Elle Castro—1st chair Percussion; Valerie Alvarado Alas—4th chair Clarinet and Johnny Tull—5th chair Trumpet.

Selected for Concert Band were: Ally Pearson—12th chair Clarinet; Alexis Cobbinah—27th chair Clarinet; Brenda Ramirez Garcia—29th chair Clarinet; Cat Constantini—30th chair Clarinet; and Bailey Norris—3rd chair Bass Clarinet. In addition, Jack Steisslinger, Valerie Alvarado Alas, Ian Larkin, Johnny Tull, and Elle Castro are eligible to audition for All-Virginia Band at JMU in February.

The following Middle School Band students were successful in their auditions for All District Band:

Audrie McKnight—2nd chair Oboe; Olivia Davis —4th chair Oboe; Bianca Luces—3rd chair Clarinet; Cat Lomis— 5th chair Clarinet; Miranda Prezleski—8th chair Clarinet; Abby Rice—19th chair Clarinet; Matt Harmon—6th chair Alto Saxophone; Eli Larkin—1st chair Trumpet; Amelia Derby—8th chair Trumpet; Samantha Gutierrez —1st chair Baritone; and Isaac Roach—1st chair Snare.

The following Floyd T. Binns Middle School Band students were successful in their auditions for All District Band:

Kendall Fiscus, 11th chair Clarinet; Lakota Farnam, 13th chair Clarinet; Daniel Estrada, 18th chair Clarinet; Makayla Hall, 26th chair Clarinet; Tyler Vanormer, 1st chair Bass Clarinet; Michael Hernandez, 5th chair Alto Saxophone; Bodhi Detwiler, 11th chair Trumpet; Riley Kitts, 4th chair Tuba; and Arianna Montano Reyes, 2nd chair Mallets.

All District Band weekend will be Feb. 5, 2022 at Monticello High School in Charlottesville.