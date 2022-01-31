 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago blues drummer who played with Muddy Waters dies at age 86

Sam Lay

Blues drummer Sam Lay sets up below stained glass where the altar used to be at the former First Christian Church that is now the Blue Heaven Studios in Salina, Kan., Jan. 27, 2000. 

 CLIFF SCHIAPPA/AP FILE

Sam Lay, a Chicago blues drummer and vocalist who played with Howlin’ Wolf, Muddy Waters, Bob Dylan and the Paul Butterfield Blues Band, has died at age 86.

Lay died Saturday of natural causes in Chicago, Alligator Records said Monday.

Lay, known for wearing a cape and carrying a walking stick, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2015 as part of the Paul Butterfield Blues Band.

“Words can’t describe it if you like blues like I do,” Lay told the South Bend Tribune that year, referring to the band. “I enjoyed the moment of it, and everybody that was in that band, I enjoyed. I learned a lot from everybody in there, and they claim they learned a lot from me.”

Alligator Records said Lay was known for his “trademark, hard-to-copy ‘double-shuffle’” drumming, based on double-time hand-clapping in his childhood church.

Lay, a native of Birmingham, Ala., played professionally in Cleveland in the mid-1950s before moving to Chicago, the record label said. In 1969, he played drums on “Fathers & Sons,” Waters’ best-selling record on Chess Records.

—The Associated Press

