Concert series replaces bingo, declining before COVID, at Culpeper firehouse

Live, local music returns this Saturday night to the expansive hall at Salem Volunteer Fire & Rescue Dept. in Culpeper County.

An old favorite of yester-year around these parts, Bittersweet Band, is the opening act in an eight-month benefit concert series organizers hope will be popular enough to replace bingo, now a thing of the past.

“Bittersweet been playing for decades—they were huge in Culpeper 20 years ago when Pancho Villa and all that was open,” said Kevin Winn, past president and lifetime member of Co. 8, in a meeting Tuesday in the fire hall fronting on Sperryville Pike.

“Southern Rock, country, party music, Top 40, playing mostly in the Fredericksburg area,” he said of the Unionville band. “They are excited to come back to Culpeper.”

Doors open at 6 p.m. for the 21-and-older show, ID required. It is a fundraiser for the station, lasting until midnight.

In addition to the band, there will a floor for dancing, yummy food like BBQ sliders, popcorn, chicken tenders, nachos, and chili cheese fries from the kitchen open all night. On the other side of the hall, adult beverages will be served from the old bingo windows by volunteer professional bartenders.

“A safe environment for people to come and relax—trying to get some entertainment for people,” Winn said. “It helps us make money, but it gives them something to do, too, where it’s lacking in the community right now.”

Winn, with his deejay and marketing background and connections, works to organize company fundraisers with fellow lifelong Co. 8 member Kim Atkins, a local professional photographer and artist known in the music community.

Both have been members of the Culpeper County volunteer fire & rescue organization for more than 30 years, since they were teens. Both followed in the tradition of the fathers, mothers, grandparents and great-grandfathers before them, working as trained firefighters and EMT. Atkins is a former 911 dispatcher as well and Winn works as a truck driver.

As current associate members at Co. 8, they are responsible for event planning, social media and web site maintenance, among other duties. They got a new digital sign outside to advertise the concert series to passing motorists and organized enlargement of the concert stage, now 32 feet wide, a project of local contractor Travis Kenny.

There are new flat-screen TVs in the fire hall, to be used for future concert advertising, and a fresh coat of paint about to go on. Seating for Saturday’s concert will be plentiful with tables for lounging.

“We’re trying to get the younger generation involved because we were the younger generation. Now we’re the middle aged generation,” said Atkins, of Gen X. “I hate to say it but we are.”

She remembers when Thursday Night bingo was big, starting in 1981, two years after the fire company founded. Winn remembers too.

At one time in Culpeper, he said, there was bingo every night of the week at every fire station, VFW and American Legion and two on Saturday nights.

“It was popular at one time, it’s been dying off—before COVID it was going down,” he said. “We used to get 150, 160 people a week, it was down to 75-100 and the project margins were going down majorly.”

The advent of casinos in Virginia as well as convenience store gaming also lessened interest. Seeing the future, Atkins and Winn in 2018 started doing concerts to bring in something new. The Worx played the inaugural Halloween Witches & Warlocks event at Salem with initial shows drawing 200-300 people.

Concerts resumed tentatively the fall of ‘21, but to low turnout due to continued COVID cases and concerns. Drive-in movie nights outside were also held with some nights better than others in terms of customers.

“We tried it to see how it would do, we went in head first quick with an aggressive campaign because we had to go in and jump in,” Atkins said.

Added Winn, “We seen the writing on the wall with all the new gaming coming to the area, stuff at 7-11s—the same people that do that play bingo.”

When MGM National Harbor opened its casino and hotel in 2016, local bingo felt that as well, he said, as well as the regional draw of gambling at Charles Town.

A few local veterans and civic groups are bringing back bingo for 2022, but the number and letter jackpot game died for good at Salem VFD in 2020 at the start of the two-year pandemic. None of the other volunteer companies in Culpeper are doing it anymore either, the duo said.

“People were used to doing it every week. Then they had those two years where nobody had bingo and they found other ways and other niches that they like,” Winn said, recalling the generation of families he saw come through the bingo hall, starting at the old station house up the road.

“It was a good time to get out of it,” he said.

At the height of bingo at Salem, bingo generated around 75 percent of some $250,000 in annual fundraising the company did, prior to COVID, Winn said. He’s not really sad to see bingo in the rearview mirror.

“You’ll miss the players and the community that comes in… but you had nights you were losing money when you opened the doors,” Winn said. “We have fiduciary duty to generate—at the point it was on life support.”

That’s in the past now, and the concert series organizers are hoping people are ready to get out again. Beer, wine and mixed drinks will be for sale at the Saturday night concert with security provided by local deputies, as a donation for the volunteers.

Soda and water will be available for designated drivers and others not drinking. The upcoming concert series, admission $20/person, will feature party bands making the audience want to dance, said Winn. Many more contacted them as the lineup was finalized.

“I have a list of people we could probably use for next year,” Atkins said.

This year will feature some Culpeper favorites, people she met through Culpeper Has Talent, as well as regional acts.

“Culpeper is a music community, so me being an artist and him, we’re both that way, want to support local arts, the music community. It’s something different and everybody loves it,” she said.

The Salem VFD fundraising guru duo is also planning a Memorial Day weekend car show, summer golf tournament, gun raffle and drag queen show to support the station.

Fundraising needs continue, namely replacement of old equipment. An annual county contribution pays the mortgage on the circa 2006 building.

The volunteer company, about 60 members strong, could not operate without donations from the community and its support, the duo agreed, encouraging folks to show up this weekend. Cash sales only, ATM on site.

Coming soon—Saturday night concerts at Salem VFD: April 23 Bittersweet Band; May 21 Adwela and the Uprising; June 18 Steel Peach; July 23 Desert Wind; Aug. 20 JB Brown and The Company; Sept. 17 Waking Napster; Oct. 29 EN’NOVATION for Witches & Warlocks costume dance and Nov. 19 Love Vigilantes

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.