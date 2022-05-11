Cooter's Place in the Valley hosting Dukes cast members for 5th anniversary party

‘Dukes of Hazzard’ cast members are getting back together, post COVID crisis, for a hollering good time this weekend in Luray organizers just could not resist holding.

Cooter’s Place in the Valley will celebrate its fifth anniversary Saturday and Sunday at a defacto DukeFest with appearances by cast members Ben “Cooter” Jones, Catherine “Daisy Duke” Bach and Tom “Luke Duke” Wopat.

There will be live music with Whey Jennings, Nuke Bushner and Cooter’s Garage Band.

A bearded Jones posted about the anniversary event April 9 in a Facebook video with his sleeping puppy, Gracie.

“She loves to come over here to Cooter’s in the Valley and sack out while daddy goes out and sings,” he said.

“Believe it or not we’ve already been here for five years we don’t let an anniversary like that go by without having a big old time.”

The best people in the world, his former co-stars, will be there along with Waylon Jennings’ grandson just tearing it up, said Jones. A humongous car show will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday presented by Shenandoah Valley Mustang Club.

Registration is $20/vehicle. Participants can register at the gate day of the show. All vehicles will enter at the side road in the back. Follow signs at the venue. Spectators free.

The weekend event May 14 and 15 will feature drawings for door prizes, 50/50 RAFFLE and Cooter’s Anniversary Cake. Food and drinks will be available at Rudy’s Roadside with free admission to the Dukes Of Hazzard Museum. See The General Lee, Boss Hogg’s Caddy and much more.

Attendees are advised COVID-19 safety measures may be in place and to be prepared to bring a mask.

Cooter’s Place in the Valley is home to tons of Dukes of Hazzard memorabilia, a garage museum, live music, and even the chance to meet Ben Jones himself, according to Luray Chamber of Commerce.

Ben Jones opened his first Cooter’s Place in 1999 in Sperryville with wife, Alma Viator, a Broadway publicist. The site held many successful events and Dukes of Hazzard reunions in the scenic mountain town, similar to this weekend’s celebration in Luray.

But the Rappahannock County store closed in 2016 due to ongoing disputes with county government related to onerous zoning and parking rules. Jones said at the time he was run out of the area.

The Luray store opened the following year, albeit curtailed these past two years due to COVID restrictions.

2017 was supposed to be “Cooter’s Last Stand” as the large event held that year at the new location, but apparently not so.

Jones is now 80-years-old and still playing in a band. He is also still capitalizing on the primetime network TV show, with a run of 1979-1985, that introduced an entire generation of Generation X city and suburb dwellers to the appeal of the country.

His 2006 Dukefest at Cooter’s Nashville attracted more than 80,000 fans, making it the largest gathering of fans for any television show ever. Jones also has Cooter’s Pigeon Forge, also in Tennessee.

After serving two terms in U.S. Congress representing a Georgia district, the actor appeared in such films as “Primary Colors” and “Meet Joe Black.”

